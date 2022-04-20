Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

China Matters features the living heritage of Miao Embroidery in Guizhou

20 aprile 2022 | 18.29
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked in southwestern China's complex terrains and one of the China's four major plateaus, Guizhou province is home to dozens of minority groups. One of the largest is the Miao ethnic group.

With a history of over 2,000 years, the Miao ethnic group came into an early form during the Qin and Han dynasties. Today around half of its 11 million population is distributed across Guizhou province.

Mainly inhabiting mainly in mountainous regions, the Miao people live on farming and animal husbandry. The ethnic group is also known for its distinctive and exquisite clothing and embroidery.

Miao people are born embroidery talents. Taught by their mothers and sisters, Miao women start to be trained for Miao embroidery around seven years old. As teens, they are already skilled in handicrafts.

Huawu village, located in Guizhou province's Qianxi city, is home to thousands of talented Miao embroidery handicrafts artists. Relocated from the mountain regions to the new residential areas, the Huawu villagers are making a better living out of Miao embroidery. They also made immense efforts in improving the ecological environment alongside the Wujiang River.

To tap into a complete story, the British video journalist Adam travels from Shanghai to Huawu village to find out more. He visited the Miao embroidery workshop in the village and learned how this time-honored art is passed down throughout generations. Adam also witnessed the transformation from the obsolete cottages where villagers lived several years ago to their brand-new, neatly arrayed houses in their resettlement community.

Contact: Zhong LeiTel：008610-68996566  E-mail：ervinz@cnmatters.com   YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ifh43f1Cd2E

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifh43f1Cd2ELogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

