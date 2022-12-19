Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:02 Covid, test rapido prima di cenone Natale: cosa dicono Bassetti, Ciccozzi, Crisanti

11:39 Migranti, Salvini a Lampedusa: "Soldi in manovra per l'isola"

11:23 'Ndrangheta, le mani su New York dei Corigliano-Comito: 18 arresti

11:18 Nuovo record negativo di nascite in Italia, nel 2021 solo 400.249 nati

11:17 Ascolti tv, record per Argentina-Francia: quasi 13 milioni i telespettatori

10:44 Pregliasco si candida in Lombardia: "Correrò per Majorino"

10:33 E.T., venduta all'asta marionetta per 2,4 milioni di euro

10:27 Manovra 2023, Di Battista: "Meloni è Draghi sotto copertura"

10:24 Covid oggi Italia, giù i contagi ma i morti salgono: oltre 100 al giorno

10:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 328 contagi e un morto: bollettino 19 dicembre

09:53 Terremoto Marche oggi, scossa di magnitudo 3.3 al largo di Ancona

09:52 Carburanti, prezzo benzina e diesel ancora in calo oggi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters' Features: Why Guizhou Is Carrying the Model for a Developing China

19 dicembre 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

 

In this episode, Vikram Channa, Vice President of Warner Brothers Discovery in East and Southeast Asia, sits down with China Matters to discuss how he felt about Guizhou when he was in charge of researching and filming the documentary China's Treasure Guizhou in 2018.

"It felt Guizhou, much like Shenzhen, carried the sort of the model or the blueprint for the evolving China stage and moved on to the next level of development, which was much more quality-of-life-centric rather than speed-centric," Channa explains why Guizhou is a unique place for his team to follow.

Channa also says his trip to Guizhou was distinctive because Guizhou is the only province in China he has managed to travel across, from top to bottom and left to right.

"That's why it's part of one's memory, part of oneself," he adds.

Contact: Li ShengnanTel: 0086-13701304527E-mail: snli@cnmatters.com

Video - https://youtu.be/Ol9bSyAuvY0Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-features-why-guizhou-is-carrying-the-model-for-a-developing-china-301705996.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Guizhou Why Guizhou Cina talk show
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2023, ministro Giorgetti presenta modifiche a testo
News to go
Qatargate, ecco le ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Martinez e quel gestaccio che offusca successo
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
"Argentina campeon, Messi campeon", le lacrime del telecronista - Video
Argentina-Francia ai rigori, Adani soffre e il video è virale
Argentina campione del mondo, festa anche a Roma - Video
Argentina-Francia, il gol di Messi su rigore - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza