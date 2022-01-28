Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:08 Quirinale 2022, Meloni: "Noi leali e Lega tiene, c'è chi lavora contro"

15:49 Quirinale 2022, 'flop' Casellati scuote centrodestra e si abbatte su Salvini

15:34 Consulta, Marini (difensore Valle D'Aosta): "sì, sentenza 37 è bussola in gestione pandemia"

15:27 Quirinale 2022, Lega: "Nostri 208 voti compatti su Casellati"

15:18 Covid oggi Fvg, 5.403 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

15:07 Covid oggi Italia, aumentano contagi tra operatori sanitari: "54mila in 30 giorni"

14:59 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.102 contagi: bollettino 28 gennaio

14:57 Pillola anti-covid Pfizer, cosa dicono gli esperti

14:34 Mazzoncini (A2A): "Nel 2021 il gruppo ha effettuato investimenti record"

14:13 Sanremo 2022, Vessicchio: "Sono positivo, aspetto tampone"

14:09 Variante Omicron, Rasi: "Predominante, può coincidere con declino curva"

13:59 Variante Omicron 2 in Liguria, due casi accertati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters presents 'Zhongshan Efficiency'

28 gennaio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is 'Zhongshan Efficiency'? In Zhongshan City of Guangdong Province, it takes only five minutes to change the legal representative on a business license. It takes only 10 minutes for the government to solve problems for enterprises on a breakfast meeting. It takes only 15 minutes for an enterprise to obtain all licenses required for construction.

Zhongshan, historically known as "Xiangshan", is the hometown of Dr. Sun Yat-sen. It is located on the southern coast of China, about an hour's boat ride from Hong Kong.

Zhongshan is also reputed as a "home of overseas Chinese". In the past, many Zhongshan people traveled abroad to make a living. After China's opening up, these expatriates were the first to invest in their hometown, driving the rapid economic development of Zhongshan.

Zhongshan is one of the first cities in China to vigorously introduce foreign investment, hence its export-oriented economy. By continuously improving the quality of public services and accelerating the reform of the administrative approval system, Zhongshan creates a first-class business environment. The municipal government now handles the requirements and problems of enterprises with lighting efficiency. Zhongshan is indeed the hometown of Su Bingtian, the "Asian flying man"!

The animated video Why not Start a Business in Zhongshan, produced by China Matters animation team, focuses on the 'Zhongshan Efficiency' while showing the city's sincerity in attracting investment with a favorable business environment.

Contact: Tan JiaqingTel:008610-68996961E-mail: jqtan@cnmatters.comYouTube Links: https://youtu.be/VlUSMF5M-LE

Video - https://youtu.be/VlUSMF5M-LELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Matters presents it takes only .it it
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, oggi sciopero degli infermieri
News to go
Pedofilia, cardinale Marx: "Ho trascurato le vittime, chiedo perdono"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi bollettino 27 gennaio
News to go
Effetto pandemia, 1 milione diagnosi tumori in meno nel 2020
News to go
Quirinale 2022, nuova fumata nera
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: da giugno possibile taglio fondi Next Generation
News to go
Camorra, arcivescovo Napoli: "Grazie a Chiesa che non si piega”
News to go
Australian Open, domani la sfida tra Berrettini e Nadal
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
News to go
Traffico aereo, gli effetti della pandemia covid
News to go
Strage a Licata, uccide 4 familiari e si spara
News to go
Italia-Russia, Trani: "Putin ha assicurato stabilità agli imprenditori"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza