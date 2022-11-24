Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Qatar 2022, il 'vorrei ma non posso' della Francia sui diritti

12:48 Energia, Meloni: "Rincari drenano risorse, serve intervento Ue"

12:40 Lega, Bossi: "Comitato l'ho voluto io, ci vediamo il 3 a Giovenzano"

12:38 Qatar 2022, De Santis: "Arbitro Belgio-Canada inadeguato e non aiutato dal Var"

12:33 Open, Consulta: "Sì a conflitto tra Senato e procura Firenze"

12:32 Qatar 2022, europarlamentari M5S con la fascia 'One love' proibita ai Mondiali

12:26 Coppa Davis, Italia-Usa 1-0: Sonego batte Tiafoe

12:16 Serie A 2023-2024, ecco quando inizia e quando finisce

12:13 Femminicidio, via libera Senato a commissione inchiesta bicamerale

11:52 Milano, incendio in istituto Galilei: evacuati studenti e personale

11:06 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.361 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 24 novembre

11:01 Qatar 2022, la Germania non sarà punita dalla Fifa per le 'bocche coperte'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters releases a short video "What was considered the 'Ivy League' of ancient China?" to tell a British scholar's view

24 novembre 2022 | 12.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Symington, who graduated from Oxford University, visited the Guozijian in Beijing, which is known as the highest institution of academic research in ancient China for aspiring scholars from China and abroad.

 

In this video, Symington compares the thoughts of Confucius in The Analects and the ideas from Tao Te Ching written by Chinese philosopher Laozi, drawing the conclusion that the former are more realistic while the latter are more abstract.

The Analects has clear standards to restrict people's behavior describing what one should do to parents, to brothers, and to people around. This, as Symington said, may make foreigners anxious as it is hard to behave as what the book suggests.

In contrast, the quote "Only when the great truth is abolished, can there be benevolence." from Tao Te Ching is loved by many foreigners as it encourages people to pursue the ultimate reality instead of concentrating on "petty things" such as humanity, custom, and filial piety.

"Tinkering with those abstract ideas is the tradition of foreigners like me," said Symington. For a long time, the vast majority of students from both Oxford and Cambridge were all theology majors as the church became the dominant power in Medieval Europe.

Unlike in the West, it was not necessary for one in ancient China to become a well-respected theologian or to be born as a noble to gain political power. In this video, Symington also discusses the Keju exams, known as the Imperial Examination, which gave civilians opportunities to study in Guozijian and to be appointed as officials through education.

"I highly recommend foreigners who want to really understand Chinese culture and who want to come to China for an in-depth tour to visit here," Symington said, "China's history, culture, and humanistic spirit are all well reflected here."

Contact: Jane ChengTel: 008610-68996566E-mail: 1163514639@qq.com

Video - https://youtu.be/MvMCsfx5zU8Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-releases-a-short-video-what-was-considered-the-ivy-league-of-ancient-china-to-tell-a-british-scholars-view-301686777.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ancient China Cina Pechino What was considered the
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Meloni al lavoro per portarla in Aula per metà dicembre
News to go
Migranti e Action plan, incontro a Bruxelles tra ministri Interni
News to go
Lucca, contrasto Gdf al gioco illegale: eseguiti numerosi controlli
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza