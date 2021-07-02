Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:58
16:56 Spiagge, è caro prezzi: l'inchiesta di Altroconsumo

16:53 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 46 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 2 luglio

16:46 "Variante delta in Italia al 22,7%, inglese al 57,8%"

16:44 Premio Strega, Giulia Caminito: "Un onore essere tra finalisti, film? Sarebbe incredibile"

16:37 Covid oggi Piemonte, 25 nuovi contagi: bollettino 2 luglio

16:28 De Luca a Salvini: "Vaccinati e non fare lo scapigliato"

16:21 Mascherine all'aperto, obbligo Campania: cosa dicono esperti

16:16 Covid Calabria, oggi 13 contagi: bollettino 2 luglio

16:06 Variante Delta, D'Amato: "Nel Lazio al 34,9%"

15:38 Variante Delta, Johnson & Johnson: "Vaccino protegge"

15:36 Roma, Mourinho è arrivato: "Daje"

15:30 Università, a la Sapienza dialogo fra studiosi, artisti, medici e psicologi

China Matters reveals the effort of a Chinese village in preventing falling back into poverty

02 luglio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was undoubtedly the year of Covid-19 but in the same year, it is also the year of China's eradication of absolute poverty in rural areas. And key to this has been China's formula to focus on a collective effort where the urban and rural areas work together to achieve shared prosperity.

But could rural areas fall back into poverty? Do people still need to be supported from here and onwards? And how do you prevent people from falling back into poverty? China's answer is 'rural revitalization'. China Matters reveals the effort of a Chinese village in preventing falling back into poverty.

A year on, in 2021, as part of this strategy, rural areas like Sanjianxi village in Shandong province's capital of Jinan, are kicking on and not looking back. Sanjianxi is now looking to tap into its own resources to further develop. It is aiming to become self-reliant by developing its own local tourism sites, creating its own industrial business zone and putting together sustainable agriculture that's greener.

But how do you bring all these aspects together to make it work? And how do these benefit the village? British host Josh Arslan from China Matters goes to find out. He speaks to one lady who is behind Sanjianxi's transformation as well as the lives of many in the village. And more importantly, Josh asks if this is a 'pilot project' whereby if successful, which can be replicated across other rural areas in China? And whether it could go as long as in narrowing the country's longstanding rural-urban gap to bring up the living standards of rural residents to the level of their urban counterparts?

YouTube link:  https://youtu.be/Lh-Ikbaw0w8

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lh-Ikbaw0w8  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Contact: Li SiweiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.com

 

China Matters Logo (PRNewsfoto/China Matters)

