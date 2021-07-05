Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:01 Roma, stop alle botticelle nei mesi estivi

20:49 Carrà, Fabio Fazio: "Disorientato, perso punto di riferimento"

20:40 Ddl Zan, Scalfarotto: "Modifiche Italia Viva non toccano sostanza"

19:50 "Carrà icona gay nel mondo, bandiere rainbow siano listate a lutto"

19:33 Papa, riposo e tranquillità: serrande abbassate al Gemelli

19:19 Vittorio Feltri con Fratelli d'Italia: "Sarà capolista a Milano"

18:53 Carrà, Costanzo: "Artista completa, noi amici tutta la vita"

18:52 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 58 contagi: bollettino 5 luglio

18:37 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Autunno? Tranquillo con zone rosse limitate"

18:11 L'uragano Elsa si abbatte sui Caraibi

18:10 Raffaella Carrà, il dolore di Arbore: "Con lei si chiude la belle epoque tv"

18:06 Covid oggi Lombardia, 51 contagi: bollettino 5 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

China Matters takes You on a tour of the Sinotruk manufacturing plant in Jinan

05 luglio 2021 | 16.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 60 years ago, Jinan, the birthplace of truck manufacturing in China, produced the first heavy-duty truck in the nation. But back in the 1960s, it could take up to several weeks to produce just one truck. Production capabilities still seriously lagged behind that of foreign truck manufacturers.

But today, standing outside the factory's main assembly workshop, you see an endless stream of new trucks cruising out of the factory for a test-drive. From making one truck every couple of weeks to pushing out a brand-new truck every five minutes, it's safe to say that Jinan's production speed has increased by leaps and bounds over the years.

But such an increase in production speed is no small feat. How has this factory boosted its monthly production from just a few trucks to about 10,000 trucks? American host Jack gives viewers an inside look at the factory to see what exactly goes into making high-quality trucks at such a remarkable speed. We get a close-up look at the high-tech automation of processes like welding and the massive assembly room where thousands of different parts come together in a rapid, yet methodical, way to create the finished product.

How exactly does automation take production speed and quality to the next level? What does mass production of heavy-duty trucks look like up close? What would it be like to participate in the manufacturing process and test drive a truck yourself? In this video, Jack takes viewers on a trip through a modern truck factory in an attempt to answer these questions.

Contact: Li SiweiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.com 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHYFxHQsn3oLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo (PRNewsfoto/China Matters)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
camion truck of truck manufacturing just one truck
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio a Raffaella Carrà, lutto nel mondo dello spettacolo
News to go
Incidente sul Garda, arrestato tedesco
News to go
Migranti naufragati in Tunisia, trovati 21 corpi
NEWS TO GO
"Papa Francesco in buone condizioni generali": il bollettino
Mattarella in Francia per visita di Stato
NEWS TO GO
L'uragano Elsa si abbatte sui Caraibi
Euro 2020, Italia a Londra: missione semifinale
Raffaella Carrà e Roberto Benigni, lo show a Fantastico
News to go
Vaccini, ora si punta a teenager e over 60
Mafia, 85 misure cautelari tra Palermo, Napoli e Roma
Mattarella incontra Macron all’Eliseo
Italbasket torna alle Olimpiadi, battuta la Serbia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza