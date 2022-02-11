Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:37 Di Battista contro Di Maio: "Ormai è un uomo di potere"

20:26 Banco Bpm vola in Borsa su ipotesi Unicredit, mercato tifa per fusione

20:04 Gb, un morto per la febbre di Lassa

19:54 Giustizia, stop 'porte girevoli' e sistema elettorale Csm: le novità della riforma

19:39 Covid, Belgio e Lussemburgo allentano regole

19:38 Festa Ceri Gubbio, si lavora per ripristinare tradizione dopo 2 anni di stop

19:38 Tutela ambiente in Costituzione, ok Mattarella a riforma

19:34 Pd. Ricci: "Avanti con campo largo, da M5S a centro. Fi? E' interlocutore"

18:53 Omicidio Sacchi, pm chiede ergastolo per Del Grosso e 4 anni per Anastasiya

18:51 Covid Gb oggi, 58.899 contagi e 193 decessi in un giorno

18:36 Covid oggi Lombardia, 7.099 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 11 febbraio

18:21 SpaceX ha perso 40 satelliti per una tempesta solare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China Matters takes you to the ski resort in Guizhou China

11 febbraio 2022 | 17.51
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the humid and sweltering southern China, where snow is hardly seen, winter sports are not supposed to be a household activity. 

But skiing and other ice and snow sports are now embraced as both official and local recreation in south western China'sGuizhou province.  The Yushe Snow Resort is already a name card of Guizhou unlike the impression from the outside on it.

Located in Guizhou's Liupanshui City, the Resort, also known as the Yushe National Forest Park has created a winter wonderland where there was none.

The mountains in the area, which average around 2,250 meters in altitude, rarely see snowfall but are coated with freezing rain in winter. Sixty machines are employed in the Resort to transform a swathe of a national forest park into a professional skiing arena.

"Few travelers visit a conventional southern China tourist site in winter," said the resort's manager Gao Song. "So, we provide new opportunities."  

The resort receives 20,000 visitors daily on average during the winter season. This January, the 11th Guizhou Provincial Games was hosted at Yushe Ski Resort, with winter sports included for the first time in its history.  

Italian vlogger Rachele, who has lived in China for years, looks to explore what the ski resort is like and how people like winter sports in south western China. She tries to learn and practice skiing in the resort, famous for its pink artificial snow. She also talks with young ski athletes about their expectation towards the Winter Olympics.

Contact: Li DixuanTel：008610-68996991E-mail：lidx@cnmatters.com 

Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_fll2jbgoE Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Sport Turismo Turismo sweltering southern China Cina resort Guizhou
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino di oggi
News to go
Ucraina, da Kiev ultimatum a Mosca su esercitazioni militari
News to go
Milano, operai precipitano nel vano ascensore di un palazzo: morto 55enne
News to go
Redditi 2021, Letta il più ricco leader fronte progressista
News to go
Canada, camionisti no vax bloccano terzo valico
News to go
Csm, Cartabia: "Riforma ineludibile nel percorso di rinnovamento"
Aumento bollette luce gas, Draghi: "Nuovo intervento governo" - Video
Masterchef 11, Cannavacciuolo si becca prima pacca sulla spalla - Video
Draghi: "Mi trovo un lavoro da solo..." - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi stop mascherine all'aperto
News to go
Covid Lazio, dati e contagi: bollettino 10 febbraio
News to go
Roma, colpo al clan Casamonica
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza