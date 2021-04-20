Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:00
Riaperture, Crisanti: "Aumenteranno contagi e morti"

Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 141,3 milioni

George Floyd, processo: giuria ha raggiunto verdetto

Riaperture, Galli: "Rischio calcolato affermazione pericolosa"

Berlusconi ricoverato da 15 giorni, Tajani porta i saluti a Forza Italia

Superlega perde pezzi: City è fuori, Chelsea e Atletico Madrid verso addio

Superlega, Briatore: "E' attacco frontale alla Uefa"

Vaccino Johnson & Johnson raccomandato per over 60

Covid, stato emergenza Italia fino al 31 luglio: Cts favorevole

Spostamenti tra Regioni, come funziona il Pass verde: bozza decreto

Grillo, legale indagato: "Sono innocenti, Bongiorno porti pure il video"

Coprifuoco, Speranza a Regioni: "Resta alle 22"

Temi caldi
Speciali

China releases new documentary on modern-day Xinjiang

20 aprile 2021 | 15.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

China Global Television Network (CGTN) released new documentary "Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang" on Apr. 16th.

The documentary is an 80-minute film on the contemporary state of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The documentary will walk the audience through the local life through four parts: Changing Times, Following the Money, New Generations, and Man and Nature.

The documentary encompasses stories on how the government has supported the Xinjiang people, how the locals have pursued their dreams, the local culture inheritance and development as well as the harmonious coexistence displayed between human and nature.

Featuring 24 individuals living in areas north and south of the Tianshan Mountains amid vibrant socioeconomic changes, it aims to break stereotypes and clear up misconceptions from outside the region.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIoAul77LgE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIoAul77LgE  

