Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:31 Morto Keith Levene, fondatore dei Clash

23:07 Ucraina, Zelensky: “Libereremo Donbass e Crimea”

22:51 Usa, schianto tra due aerei all'air show Dallas - Video

21:20 F1 Gp Brasile 2022, Russell vince gara sprint davanti a Sainz e Hamilton

21:00 Migranti, Francia: "Se l'Italia persiste ci saranno conseguenze"

20:35 Migranti, generale Li Gobbi: "Attacchi Francia spropositati, restituisco medaglia"

20:32 Fedez: "Il tumore mi ha reso una persona peggiore"

20:30 Sinner rinuncia alle Finals di Coppa Davis per infortunio

20:11 Sampdoria-Lecce 0-2, gol di Colombo e Banda

20:03 Allegri: "Chiesa convocato, su Locatelli e Cuadrado decido domani"

19:42 Migranti, Musumeci: "L'Italia non può essere lasciata sola"

18:46 Francia, morto in aeroporto il rifugiato Nasseri: ispirò The terminal

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's Double 11 Shopping Festival Total Transaction Value Exceeds Trillions of RMB for the First Time

12 novembre 2022 | 12.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Syntun Release: China's Double 11 Shopping Festival GMV of 1115.4 billion RMB

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years of development, the Double Eleven shopping festival has matured. This year, instead of announcing sales results, the platforms are focusing more on achievements in areas such as helping farmers, green and environmental protection. Beyond commercial value, the platforms continue to enhance their ability to create social value. All platforms and brands have shifted their focus to how to retain users and how to bring them a better shopping experience.

For the ninth year, Syntun is monitoring and releasing Double 11 sales data as a third-party platform in order to bring a more impartial and objective perspective to the public. According to Syntun, during 2022 China "double 11" (from 20:00 on October 31st to 23:59 on November 11th), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) was 1115.4 billion RMB. The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 934 billion, with Tmall platform ranking first. Livestreaming e-commerce platforms performed brilliantly, with the GMV of 181 billion, total increase of 146.1%. The GMV of New retail platform and community group buying platforms were 21.8 billion and 13.5 billion respectively. In terms of sales categories, household appliances remained one of the popular categories with the GMV of 156.6 billion RMB.

For more details about the "double 11", please click the link: (PDF)

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:

FB: Syntun ChinaTW: @Syntunchina

Syntun Marketing TeamTel: +86-10-5287-4212Email: info@syntun.com

Related Links: www.syntun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945484/Syntun_Double_11_Shopping_Festival.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945485/Syntun_Release_China_s_Double_11_Shopping_Festival_GMV_of_1115_4_billion_RMB.pdf?p=original

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-double-11-shopping-festival-total-transaction-value-exceeds-trillions-of-rmb-for-the-first-time-301676148.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34643 en US Altro ICT ICT shopping festival Total Transaction GMV Total Transaction festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Zuppi: "Europa aiuti Paesi più esposti"
News to go
Ucraina, "a Kherson servono cibo e medicinali"
News to go
Nassiriya, Meloni: "Sacrificio nostri caduti patrimonio comunità nazionale"
News to go
Presidenziali Usa 2024, scatta la contesa tra i Repubblicani
News to go
Lucca, morta la donna ferita in crollo palazzina a ottobre
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, weekend tra pioggia e freddo
News to go
Ucraina, esercito di Kiev entrato a Kherson
News to go
Scuola, accordo ministero-sindacati su rinnovo contratto
News to go
Covid, Iss: rt in calo
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Servono scelte condivise della Ue"
News to go
Caserta, sequestrata piantagione di cannabis
News to go
Migranti, Meloni risponde alla Francia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza