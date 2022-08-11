Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:00 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Nuova settimana, nuova alleanza per Calenda"

13:52 Covid Italia, Ciccozzi: "Sì riduzione isolamento con obbligo di Ffp2"

13:41 Jova Beach Party, Jovanotti-Tozzi: "Incontriamoci in spiaggia"

13:16 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Sì riduzioni isolamento positivi ma no stop"

13:03 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Con Calenda abbiamo deciso di provarci, Terzo Polo necessario"

13:00 Elezioni 2022, Fi contro terzo polo: "Arriverà quarto, è voto inutile"

12:53 Riscaldamento globale e virus, "più gravi oltre metà malattie infettive"

12:41 Incendi, in fiamme 60 ettari di bosco a Bagni di Lucca

12:40 Ryanair, O'Leary: "Era dei voli a 10 euro o meno è finita"

12:37 Vaiolo scimmie, oltre 17.500 casi in Europa

12:32 Tv, accordo Rai-Sky: Raiplay da oggi anche su SkyQ

12:29 Elezioni, partito Insieme: "Interlocuzione con terzo polo solo se linea popolare e solidale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's economy becomes the world's economic engine: survey

11 agosto 2022 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 78.34 percent of respondents from 22 countries believe the Chinese economy has become the engine of the world economy, according to a joint survey conducted by CGTN Think Tank and the Chinese Institute of Public Opinion at Renmin University of China.

The survey has interviewed respondents who are 38.64 years old on average from developed countries such as the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, as well as developing countries like Brazil, India, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

Over half of the respondents have higher education, with 54.71 percent having a bachelor's degree or above, of which 15.22 percent are masters and doctors.

The world's economic engine

The survey showed that 91.46 percent of respondents from Africa speak highly of China's economic achievements, believing that China has become the world's economic engine. Respondents from Europe follow closely with a share of 81.6 percent, while respondents from North America rank third with 78.09 percent.

It also showed that 84.13 percent of respondents from countries in the Belt and Road Initiative speak highly of China's economic achievements. Meanwhile, 84.02 percent of respondents from developing countries have confidence in the Chinese economy.

In terms of future expectations, 76.23 percent of respondents expect that China will play a crucial role in promoting global economic development.

The future world order

Only 6.31 percent of respondents to the survey believe the world will be unipolar in the future and dominated by the U.S., while 34.55 percent, the largest group, think a multipolar world is the most likely prospect.

Some 56 percent from both developed and emerging economies say the real reason Western politicians promote "the China Threat" is due to their "stress and anxiety" over China's rise.

The Chinese concept of "a community with a shared future," which emphasizes humankind as a whole and seeks a new path to avoid confrontation, is supported by 61.29 percent of those surveyed.

China's rapid technology development

In terms of China's rapid technology development, respondents are most impressed by its 5G development, artificial intelligence and high-speed railway.

In Africa, 73.87 percent of respondents are most impressed by China's 5G, and 55.28 percent of respondents praise the country's high-speed railway. In Europe, 52.77 percent of respondents are impressed with the country's progress in artificial intelligence.

Improved quality of Chinese people's life

China's gross domestic product per capita has increased from $6,100 to more than $12,000 over the past ten years, which 76.65 percent of respondents believed is remarkable. In the survey, over 70 percent of respondents from five continents believe China is getting richer.

There are nearly 100 million rural poor people in China who have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade, and the vast majority of respondents believe top two reasons are that China's economy maintains rapid growth and that Chinese leaders are determined and firmly marching toward their goals.

According to the survey, a majority approve of China's approach to human rights, and 57.36 percent of the people surveyed agree with the statement "China always treats human rights realistically and practically."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876515/image_5009787_30625582.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876516/image_5009787_30625644.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at Renmin University of China CGTN think tank survey ispezione
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, G7 a Russia: "Zaporizhzhia torni sotto controllo Kiev"
News to go
Furti in abitazione, Cna: 500 al giorno, 20 l'ora
News to go
Inflazione, Istat conferma corsa: carrello spesa ai massimi dal 1984
News to go
Clima, 200 ghiacciai alpini scomparsi da fine Ottocento
News to go
Ucraina, sempre più negozi e filiali chiusi in Russia da inizio guerra
News to go
Migranti, almeno 50 dispersi in naufragio nell'Egeo
News to go
Maxi sequestro di marijuana
News to go
Primo italiano indagato per arruolamento in Ucraina
News to go
Berlusconi: "Penso che mi candiderò al Senato"
News to go
Notte di San Lorenzo, naso all'insù per le stelle cadenti
News to go
Dl Aiuti bis, misure contro caro bollette
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Nikopol e vicino a centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza