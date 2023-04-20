Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:07 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Forti perdite Russia a Dnipro". Stoltenberg a Kiev

11:03 Covid oggi Italia, mascherine in ospedale e Rsa: nuove regole da 1 maggio

10:34 Berlusconi, tranquilla la quarta notte fuori da terapia intensiva

10:12 Morto a 25 anni Moonbin, star del gruppo K-Pop Astro

10:05 Autovelox nel mirino del governo, nuove regole in arrivo? Cosa può cambiare

09:53 Twilight, la saga potrebbe diventare una serie tv

09:12 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi per prezzi benzina e gasolio oggi

09:11 25 aprile, sfida mozioni al Senato

08:58 Sporting-Juve, dove vederla in tv e in streaming

08:15 Ucraina, bagliore nella notte a Kiev. Nasa: "Non è nostro satellite"

07:51 Yemen, calca davanti a centro distribuzione aiuti: almeno 85 morti

07:30 Roma-Feyenoord, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's high-quality development to have positive spillover effects

20 aprile 2023 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's pursuit of high-quality development will produce notable positive spillover effects for the global economy, facilitating trade and contributing to global decarbonization efforts, according to participants at an ongoing international forum in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The conference, Understanding China -- Greater Bay Area Dialogue, themed "Chinese modernization and new opportunities for the world" and scheduled from April 18 to 20, has attracted celebrated figures from the global political, academic and economic communities, from both home and abroad.

Fred Hu, chairman of Primavera Capital Group, said that China's high-quality development is of great significance to promoting production and foreign trade, and ensuring the security of the global supply chain.

"China's economic strength has improved significantly over 40 years of rapid growth, and now it has assumed an increasingly bigger role in the world economy," Hu said.

He cited the fact that China's gross domestic product accounted for 18.5 percent of the global total in 2021, much higher than the 7.7 percent registered in 2001.

Gordon Brown, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, also acknowledged China's contribution to the global economy, saying that the country's rapid growth is something that any Western finance minister "can only dream of".

Along with its economic takeoff, China has now become a major trading partner for more than 140 countries and regions, cementing its position as the largest country in global trade in goods, Hu noted.

The country's rise within the global trade system is supported not only by its big population, vast territory and large economic scale, but also its enabling business environment and institutional arrangements made in the form of trade agreements, Hu said.

Singapore's Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong echoed Hu's words, predicting that ASEAN will seize the opportunities arising from China's continued growth by upgrading the ASEAN-China free-trade agreement.

A substantive upgrade to the agreement will pave the way for deeper regional economic integration and a stronger rules-based multilateral trading system, Goh said.

Looking forward, Hu said he believes that China's continuous efforts in expanding opening-up will boost the confidence of overseas businesses and forge more stable and sustainable trade and investment ties.

Another important part of China's high-quality development is green development, which Hu believes means achieving zero carbon emission goals as soon as possible and acting as a bellwether in addressing climate change.

Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of the European Climate Foundation, said that China is now a global champion of clean energy.

The country's pursuit of the dual carbon goals, its pace of deployment of renewable energy and the development of electrical vehicles are all very promising signs, Tubiana added.

"The world needs China to make decarbonization affordable, and that's what China has done in the past for a good number of clean energies," said Tubiana.

China should complete the energy transition at an early date, further consolidate its position as a global leader in climate change response and promote the sustainable development of the world, according to Hu.

To that end, China should leverage green technology, scale up support for decarbonization and green finance, and increase the share of renewables in the energy mix, Hu said.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-high-quality-development-to-have-positive-spillover-effects-301802826.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Energia Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA spillover southern Chinese city spillover effects ongoing international forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Cibi sintetici, oltre 500mila firme a sostegno della legge per fermarli
News to go
Ue, Parlamento approva nuova legge per combattere deforestazione globale
News to go
Migranti, Schifani: "Ipocrita negare lo stato d'emergenza"
News to go
Caserta, spaccio di droga: 23 arresti
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Parolin: "Vogliamo fare chiarezza"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito interrompe lo sciopero della fame
News to go
Lavoratori stagionali, procedura d'infrazione Ue contro l'Italia
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Mattarella: "Da lezione storia impulso irresistibile a integrazione"
News to go
Lavoro, Calderone: "Abbiamo 1 mln posti lavoro da coprire"
News to go
Arriva la Garanzia per l'inclusione, cos'è
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza