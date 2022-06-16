Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:44 Mercato Inter, l'ad: "Lukaku vuole tornare"

14:35 Energia, Ricci (Confindustria): 'No scelte ideologiche ma progetti concreti'

14:30 Ucraina, negoziatore Russia: "Bozza pace concordata al 75% ad aprile"

14:19 We Run Rome, al via sabato 'by night' in 7mila ai Fori Imperiali

14:15 Napoli, arriva il divieto dei panni stesi sui balconi?

14:09 'Art is Open' racconta l'arte al grande pubblico con Epik

13:59 Draghi incontra Zelensky: a Kiev con Macron, Scholz e Iohannis - Video

13:56 M5S, Calenda: "Di Maio? Non mi fido, oggi draghiano domani chissà"

13:44 Covid, Oms: frena calo contagi, aumentano morti in una settimana

13:36 Inflazione e aumento prezzi, quali sono le città più care d'Italia

13:35 M5S, Di Maio: "Mai così male alle amministrative, elettorato disorientato"

13:22 Inflazione, un ritorno agli anni '80 che costa caro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's pioneering liberal arts college co-founds Pacific Alliance

16 giugno 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHUHAI, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's first modern liberal arts college, Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (UIC), has initiated the Pacific Alliance of Liberal Arts Colleges (PALAC) with eight other liberal arts universities.

Addressing global education issues and climate change, PALAC networks like-minded institutions working for liberal arts exchange and scholarship to benefit students and the region.

Founding institutions also include Soka University of America, Pomona College, University of Puget Sound (US), Quest University (Canada), and Fulbright University (Vietnam).

PALAC stimulates joint programming initiatives and multilateral cooperation in innovative pedagogy through a series of working groups.

The groups are focusing on liberal arts development and worldwide issues, conducting collaborative research on climate change.

They also discuss faculty and administrator exchanges and shared intellectual property as well as digital resources.

This new Alliance held its first annual Global Liberal Arts Conference between 3-4 June 2022.

As one of the founding members, UIC is home to a diverse faculty from more than 30 countries and regions with English as the medium of instruction.

Situated in Zhuhai city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, UIC articulates its whole-person oriented perspective on international liberal arts, tapping into traditional Chinese and Western cultural resources.

Among UIC's Class of 2021 who have confirmed their placement, 82% chose overseas further studies; and among these postgraduates, 81% were admitted to the QS world's top 100 universities.

Bae Geuna, a marketing student from Korea, took three-semester Chinese language courses and spent the recent two Chinese New Year holidays with local friends.

She revealed UIC helped her understand China with a global outlook. Some of her fellow students attended cultural courses such as Chinese archery and guqin.

The multicultural environment also benefited Xia Qing, a UIC graduate pursuing a DPhil at the University of Oxford with a full scholarship.

Ms Xia acknowledged the close teacher-student mentorship at the intellectually stimulating campus of UIC, a typical liberal arts advantage guiding her future career.

Joining PALAC conforms to UIC's commitment to advancing the internationalisation of Chinese higher education, which has been one of its core values since its inception in 2005.

In addition, UIC has extensively established partnerships with elite universities, including the University of Edinburgh, the University of California, Berkeley Extension, the University of Seoul, and the University of Technology Sydney, which covers Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza China's first modern liberal arts college liberal China's pioneering liberal liberale
Vedi anche
Draghi incontra Zelensky: a Kiev con Macron, Scholz e Iohannis - Video
News to go
Riforma Csm è legge
News to go
Bonus verde 2022, come funziona
News to go
Rapine a studenti a Napoli, 34enne in manette
News to go
Draghi, Macron e Scholz a Kiev per incontro con Zelensky
News to go
Incendio Malagrotta sotto controllo, vigili del fuoco al lavoro tutta la notte
News to go
Unhcr: nuovo record di persone in fuga nel mondo
Ucraina, vertice notturno Draghi-Scholz-Macron sul treno -Video
News to go
Ucraina, campionato calcio riprende il 20 agosto
News to go
Peste suina, Regione Lazio approva piano per contenimento cinghiali
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, Oms: "Europa resta epicentro epidemia"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale di Napoli ha respinto ricorso contro statuto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza