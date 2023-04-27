Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Chinese beauty giant S'YOUNG debuts on 2022 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100

27 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S'Young Group Co., Ltd. (S'Young, the Company) (300740.SZ) has made the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc's annual top 100 ranking for the first time in 2022. With its outstanding performance in 2022, S'Young ranked the 49th and joined the top 100 list with other globally renowned beauty companies, the debut marks a new milestone of breakthrough significance for S'Young.

WWD is a flagship publication of Fairchild Media, which is owned by Penske Media Corporation. The fashion-industry trade journey known as the "bible of fashion," provides insights and intelligence on the changing trends and news of fashion, beauty, and retail industries.

WWD Beauty Inc's Top 100 holds significant importance as the "Global Beauty Industry Yearbook," ranking of the world's largest beauty manufacturers is calculated by beauty sales for the 2022 calendar year, conducting scientific and rigorous quantitative examinations of company's economic conditions, representing its authority through international scientific approaches.

Through its 17 years of rich experience in beauty brand management, S'Young was listed in WWD Beauty Inc 2022 Top 100 list for the first time in 2023, ranking 49th. In the past challenging market environment plagued by various adverse factors, such as pandemic, SYoung has managed to maintain rapid growth in the beauty industry. With a core focus on technological innovation, deploying a global expansion strategy, which solidifies its position as a stable player in the beauty industry.

As the trusted and preferred China Partner for global beauty brands, its recently launched S'Young City, the new 180,000 sqm $200m campus that integrates all head office departments in one place: R&D; design; production and logistics. S'Young is committed to building a premium platform for them to connect with the Chinese market, and it's now cooperating with more than 30 beauty brands globally and providing complete solutions through all-demensional and omni-channel developments. Its pioneering "CP" (China Partner) model has empowered beauty companies on brand positioning, differentiated communications, marketing, retailing and supply chain management.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063721/image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-beauty-giant-syoung-debuts-on-2022-wwd-beauty-inc-top-100-301809385.html

