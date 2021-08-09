Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:15
Chinese Brand CHiQ Signs Deal to be Borussia Dortmund's Global Sponsor

BERLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany-based Borussia Dortmund (BVB), one of Europe's most successful football clubs, officially announced a new partnership with CHiQ whereby the Chinese brand will serve as its global sponsor on August 9, 2021. According to the agreement, they will work together to enhance the game viewing experience for both football fans and consumers.

BVB and CHiQ will collaborate to enhance product experience while facilitating brand marketing and social media engagement. By leveraging TV broadcast networks, the internet and social media channels, CHiQ plans to showcase its brand and premium products to the audiences at Signal Iduna Park, home of BVB, as well as to football fans worldwide.  

The tie-up paves the way for the promotion of the full array of CHiQ's offerings, including TV sets, refrigerators, freezers, monitor and portable air conditioners. The partnership will allow CHiQ to provide the optimal at-home game watching experience to the fans of the German football team by virtue of the disruptive technologies that the firm has integrated into its home appliances, especially TVs.

"We are very excited by the prospects for the new partnership with BVB, one of the world's most successful football teams, and one that is focused on the cultivation of talented young people," said Wu Jianbo, general manager of the International Brand Operations Center at Changhong. "This focus is in line with CHiQ's newly released value proposition '+More'."

"We are thrilled to welcome CHiQ into our big family for the third consecutive year," stated Hanns Sieger, International Partnership Manager at Borussia Dortmund. "The in-depth partnership is expected to open up new possibilities for both parties."

CHiQ was established as a brand in 2014 by Changhong, a well-known Chinese consumer goods supplier. Founded in 1958, the 63-year-old Changhong has evolved into an integrated multinational group specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of consumer electronics and related key components. Notably, Changhong's brand value grew to US$27 billion in 2021.

With an ongoing commitment to creating human-oriented interconnected home systems, CHiQ has built a presence in 11 European countries since its entry into the European market in 2017. The brand plans to continuously expand its business in the region with a focus on Italy, Portugal and the United Kingdom. CHiQ fully expects the tie-up with BVB to vastly raise the visibility of the brand throughout Europe.

