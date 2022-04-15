Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:29 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1.060 nuovi casi e 4 decessi: bollettino 15 aprile

16:21 Milan, Elliott e il fondo in Bahrein: cosa succede

16:20 Londra, Harry e Meghan in visita dalla Regina

16:13 Covid oggi Campania, 6.679 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

16:03 Processo plusvalenze, club e dirigenti prosciolti

15:56 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.947 contagi e 13 morti. A Roma 3.541 casi

15:55 Ucraina, De Luca: "Zelensky dove trova il tempo per fare tutti quei video?"

15:55 Ingroia: "E' una non riforma della giustizia, occasione mancata'

15:53 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.434 contagi: bollettino 15 aprile

15:44 Renzi: "Alla Leopolda proposta costituzionale per elezione diretta del premier"

15:38 Crisanti: "In tv meglio noi virologi degli esperti di guerra"

15:35 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.803 contagi: bollettino 15 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturer Changhong Brings Full Lineup of Products to Online Edition of 131st Canton Fair

15 aprile 2022 | 13.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGHZOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair formally raises its curtain to the public on April 15, 2022. Chinese home appliance manufacturer Changhong has established a presence at the exhibition with its full series of products, including a lineup of environmentally responsible, 5G-enabled home appliances as well as the M8-series TV, the Eva model air conditioner, and the Space Pro refrigerator and washing machine.

Visit Changhong Online Exhibition Hall: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/shops/451692550933632?keyword=&_t=T8x&_t=7jl#/

Changhong will host several new product launches and live streaming events, in addition to displaying its product lineups in several VR exhibition halls and virtual exhibition venues, enabling interested buyers to get a full and detailed run-down on each product and on the product's features. Being an online event, all exhibits and exhibitors will be available 24 hours per day. Buyers can view products, engage in negotiations and order products at any time from any time zone, removing time and geographical restrictions.

Changhong has utilized its understanding of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and 5G to product R&D and production to produce trend-setting products that improve the user experience, such as the M8-series smart TV, the first-of-its-kind air conditioner Eva model that can respond to voice commands in multiple languages without needing to be connected to an online device, and the Space Pro refrigerator and washing machine, both of which are equipped with the world's leading ultra-thin technologies. 

Despite the various uncertainties worldwide, Changhong's business outside its home market of China remains resilient. In 2021, the manufacturer's overseas business broke all previous records, with ex-China home appliance sales revenue climbing by more than 10% year-over-year, while sales of CHiQ branded products jumped some 20%.

Changhong has further optimized both its online and offline sales channels and is accelerating the establishment of additional channels in overseas markets as well as creating product portfolios customized to the audience demographic on leading e-commerce platforms worldwide.

As of the end of 2021, Changhong's CHiQ, with richer and more competitive product lineups, is now featured on over 20 countries/regions and 40 e-commerce platforms. Its e-commerce business recorded a year-on-year increase of more than 40% in sales revenue. CHiQ-branded TVs and refrigerators have been leaders among the best-selling products on Amazon's European platform, as well as on the platforms of Southeast Asia-based Shopee and Lazada.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798046/K.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as appliance chinese Home appliance appliance manufacturer Changhong
Vedi anche
Ucraina, ambasciatore Francia Masset: "Europa forte e unita contro aggressione russa"
News to go
Gerusalemme, scontri su Spianata Moschee: almeno 150 feriti
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua, milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Terremoti nel Mediterraneo, scosse nelle zone di Siracusa e Pozzuoli
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Roma in semifinale Conference League, Atalanta eliminata
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Pranzo Pasqua 2022, "italiani spenderanno oltre 100 mln in più"
News to go
Allarme balneari, in 'soccorso' arrivano profughi ucraini
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 14 aprile
News to go
Pasqua 2022, boom turismo in Campania
News to go
Via Crucis al Colosseo, famiglie russa e ucraina insieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza