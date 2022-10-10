Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:13 Covid oggi Toscana, 581 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 10 ottobre

10:03 Calenda: "Meloni di lotta e di governo, le manca solo maschera Draghi..."

09:49 Ucraina, Kuleba: "Putin terrorista che parla con missili"

09:48 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Stanno cercando di distruggerci"

09:44 Napoli, denaro e sesso in cambio di appalti

09:19 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.378 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 10 ottobre

09:10 Stromboli, eruzione oggi all'alba: allerta arancione

08:45 Maltempo sull'Italia, piogge e forti temporali: le regioni a rischio

08:18 Pd, Prodi: "Scioglierlo sarebbe un suicidio, cambiamento sia radicale"

07:51 Ucraina, ondata di attacchi russi. Missili su Kiev: morti e feriti

07:46 Governo, Berlusconi: "Tra alleati veti inaccettabili, no a 'manuale Cencelli'"

07:32 Ucraina, nuovo raid su Zaporizhzhia: distrutto un altro palazzo residenziale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chinese National Day Box Office Champion "HOME COMING" Will Open Worldwide from Oct. 21

10 ottobre 2022 | 05.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of October 8, film HOME COMING officially topped the box office of Chinese National Day with over 152 million dollars in the opening week. CMC Pictures has previously announced the worldwide distribution plan for the title and will release it in the North America, Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of major film markets from October 21.

Based on real events, through desert and artillery fire, the film HOME COMING depicts a perilous journey of 2 unarmed Chinese diplomats taking 125 overseas Chinese to flee a war-torn country. The film is directed by Xiaozhi Rao, executive produced by Frant Gwo & Hongwei Wang, starring Yi Zhang, Junkai Wang & Tao Yin.

Shot in IMAX, HOME COMING constructed a 20,000 m2 desolated city and filmed in real desert. Its authentic quality has gained wide acclaim after the screening.

CMC Pictures, the overseas distributor of HOME COMING, has distributed over 60 top Chinese blockbusters such as THE WANDERING EARTH, NE ZHA, WOLF WARRIOR 2, IP MAN 4: THE FINALE and A WRITER'S ODYSSEY internationally. It is currently one of the leading distributors of Chinese films in the global market.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916801/video.mp4 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-national-day-box-office-champion-home-coming-will-open-worldwide-from-oct-21-301644323.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Chinese National Day film HOME COMING will release it in the North America box office
Vedi anche
News to go
F1, Verstappen campione del mondo 2022
News to go
Papa: "Pericolo guerra nucleare, imparare dalla storia"
News to go
Milite Ignoto, prosegue il viaggio del 'Treno della Memoria'
News to go
Ponte di Kerch, prosegue scambio di accuse Russia-Ucraina
News to go
Catania, sequestrato oltre un quintale di cocaina in porto
News to go
Ciclismo, Filippo Ganna stabilisce nuovo record dell'ora con 56,792 Km
News to go
Libano, banche chiuse a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Pakistan, Save The Children lancia SOS
News to go
Crisi energia non ferma export alimenti Made in Italy
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Su centrale nucleare serve zona di protezione"
News to go
Caro energia, Calenda: "Piano Terzo Polo da 40 miliardi"
News to go
Lavoro, manifestazione Cgil a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza