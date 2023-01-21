Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:48 Ucraina, Kiev: "Una delusione indecisione Germania su Leopard"

08:34 Arriva sciabolata artica di Attila, freddo polare in tutta Italia

08:07 Stupro gruppo Milano, Cristiano Lucarelli difende il figlio Mattia - Video

22:56 Plusvalenze Juve, legali: "Sentenza è ingiustizia"

22:41 Plusvalenze, Marchisio: "Le fanno tutti, punita solo Juve"

21:57 Plusvalenze Juve, penalizzazione di 15 punti: come cambierebbe classifica

20:37 Sanremo 2023, Maneskin al Festival: l'annuncio di Amadeus

20:11 Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Wagner organizzazione criminale, ha 50mila uomini"

20:03 Covid, al via test vaccino spray 'made in Canada' su 500 volontari

19:57 Bergamo-Brescia capitali Cultura 2023, Mattarella: "L'unità rafforza l'Italia"

19:37 Ucraina, Zelensky vuole tank Leopard: "Non c'è alternativa"

19:09 L'inverno travolge l'Italia, weekend di neve e gelo da Nord a Sud

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chinese New Year's greetings from China's Guangdong

21 gennaio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Chinese New Year!

GDToday invited Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and the foreign Consuls General in Guangzhou from five continents to send their best wishes in different languages to people worldwide.

Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes good luck, longevity and fertility.

As we say hello to the Chinese New Year, it is a tradition to send New Year greetings to family and friends at home and abroad.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-new-years-greetings-from-chinas-guangdong-301727557.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92516 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Chinese New Year's Guangdong Canton from China's Guangdong
Vedi anche
News to go
Google licenzia 12mila dipendenti
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le richieste della procura
News to go
Anziani, Meloni: "Cuore della società e patrimonio di valori"
News to go
Messina Denaro, dal materiale ritrovato nei covi la rete del boss
News to go
Torino, scritte no vax su edifici pubblici: denunciate 6 persone
News to go
Coppa del mondo di sci, Sofia Goggia vince la quarta discesa stagionale
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Fare in fretta, il Cremlino deve perdere"
News to go
Intercettazioni, pm a Nordio: "Trattati come associazione a delinquere"
News to go
Viaggi Memoria, Segre: "Ad Auschwitz si va in silenzio come in un santuario"
News to go
Qatargate, "Eva Kaili sottoposta a una condizione di tortura"
News to go
Papà dona polmone a figlio: è primo trapianto da vivente
News to go
In Groenlandia temperature mai così alte in ultimi mille anni: lo studio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza