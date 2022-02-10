CHINT Solar, along with its partner INTEC Energy Solutions (INTEC), has been awarded a 328 MWp EPC contract with Danish solar developer BeGreen A/S

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT Solar is glad to announce a new partnership with INTEC Energy Solutions (INTEC) to offer the EPC service for BeGreen A/S, one of Northern Europe's largest solar power plants portfolios in Denmark, with a total capacity of 328 MWp, including three large-scale solar power plants sited in Barmosen (137.3 MWp), Bregentved (111.7 MWp) and Vildbjerg (66.7 MWp) and additional expansion of 13 MWp. The partnership on this latest portfolio will accelerate the buildout of local clean infrastructure and long-term strategy of sustainable renewable development for each party.

For CHINT Solar, the awarding of the tender for module supplying offers the perfect opportunity to showcase the performance and reliability of the company's independent brand of 540Wp high-efficiency PV modules.

Long-Term & Stable Strategic Partnership

The new partnership between CHINT and INTEC has successfully collaborated on various EPC projects in recent years. The awarding of this project is the result of strategic partnership, leveraging their unique market presence to broaden the application of renewable energy. The partnership meets demands of the immediate global decarbonization plan through clean solar power. Within the next three years, the partnership prospects to sustainably grow the EPC portfolio of realized projects across Europe.

Contribution to achieving sustainability ambitions

Dr. Lu Chuan, the Chairman and CEO of CHINT Solar: "Chint Solar is working around the globe for a future of sustainable and clean energy. This cooperation is a remarkable milestone achieved by CHINT Solar and our partners in the Danish market. We are therefore very proud that the project can make an important contribution to achieving the sustainability ambitions in Europe. It is a leap forward in the right direction. In the future, we will step up our efforts to deliver quality EPC services & best in class PV equipment to our partners."

About CHINT

CHINT Solar is a system energy solution provider engaged in clean energy development, construction, operation, and service. It is not only committed to manufacturing and sales of photovoltaic modules, but also draws blueprints for investment and construction in the comprehensive energy segments, such as photovoltaic power station, energy storage, distribution network for electricity sales, micro-grid, and multi-energy complementation. Up to now, the cumulative global installed photovoltaic capacity has totaled 8 GW.