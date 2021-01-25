CHiQ Battery launches Online Retail in Six European Countries

BERLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong's CHiQ high-performance alkaline battery has officially made its debut in six European countries including Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium since January 15th through global shopping platforms such as AMAZON, ALLGERO, CDISCOUNT, FNAC DARTY and ALIEXPRESS. The battery is an important product line for the brand's expansion strategy in the European market. Its entry will fully open the European online battery retail market.

CHiQ high-performance alkaline battery was officially launched in 2019. It meets the requirements of EU ROHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) directive and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) regulation for environmental protection. With advantages of high discharge performance and high safety performance, the battery is equipped with the new generation high-performance battery cells which is developed by the Changhong battery R&D team in 5 years. Under standard storage conditions, the battery could maintain power for up to 10 year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sharp increase in consumer demand for entertainment, games, lifestyle, and smart products related to the "Stay at Home Economy". The introduction of CHiQ battery products into the European market will diversify European consumers' options.

Up to now, CHiQ TVs, refrigerators, display devices and batteries were available in Europe. In the future, CHiQ will bring in other products, including mobile air conditioners and cleaning robots, so as to continuously enrich its product line. At the same time, CHiQ will continue to expand other regional markets in Europe and improve business operations on e-commerce platforms, strive to build the European market into a benchmark market for the CHiQ brand overseas, and provide European consumers with better products and services.

Founded in 1999, Sichuan Changhong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing and sales of primary alkaline manganese batteries, secondary lithium ion batteries and other products. The company is committed to supplying environmentally friendly batteries and promoting the use of clean energy worldwide. The company has more than 20 advanced automatic production lines for alkaline manganese batteries in two manufacturing bases in Mianyang and Jiaxing. Relying on competitive labs, stable quality and efficient service, its products sell well all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425266/Changhong_Europe_CHiQ_Batteries.jpg