Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:43 Ue, Giorgetti: "Aspetti da migliorare in proposta riforma patto stabilità"

13:39 Roma, Smalling rinnova: accordo fino al 2025

13:30 Università, Saracco: "Atenei fondamentali per lo sviluppo sostenibile del Paese'

13:26 Morte Falvia Franzoni, Prodi: "Insieme tra cielo e terra per 54 anni"

13:18 Incidente Roma, TheBorderline: le sfide social dei ragazzi della Lamborghini

13:14 Giro di Svizzera, è morto Gino Mader: era caduto in burrone durante la gara

13:04 Netflix, torna Lidia Poët: sei nuovi episodi per la seconda stagione

12:35 Forza Italia, Tajani: "Berlusconi voleva che guardassimo al futuro"

12:25 Partita la quarta tappa della 1000 Miglia

12:07 Inflazione, la top 10 delle città più care d'Italia: Milano in vetta

12:01 Intesa SP, Flor: "Ecco come rafforzeremo leadership ESG"

11:59 Ascolti tv, Spagna-Italia vince il prime time

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cholesgen to enter into a drug discovery collaboration and licensing option agreement in hypercholesterolemia with AstraZeneca

16 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. ('Cholesgen') today announced an exciting new collaboration to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases with AstraZeneca. This three-year collaboration aims to validate genetic drug targets and progress therapeutic molecules into clinical development. The joint research effort will leverage complementary strengths and focus on selected targets from Cholesgen's early-stage portfolios. Cholesgen will be entitled to receive an initial payment, as well as a pre-defined license package for each qualified drug candidate nominated by AstraZeneca to progress into clinical development.

This programme establishes a new collaboration model with a Chinese biotech, starting from first-in-class targets and mechanisms originally identified by Chinese researchers. Under the governance of a Joint Research Committee, scientists from AstraZeneca and Cholesgen will work closely on target validation and hit generation for the delivery of selected drug candidates, with the priority option for AstraZeneca to bring them into clinical development.  

High levels of cholesterol are a major risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). ASCVD remains a leading cause of death worldwide, despite advances in preventive interventions.

"This is an important collaboration for AstraZeneca, led by deep scientific expertise and a shared ambition to address the key drivers that contribute to hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases. We look forward to working together to accelerate target discovery and preclinical research in this area of high unmet need." said Mene Pangalos, EVP, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.

"As a young Biotech with deep understanding of target biology and a focused pipeline, Cholesgen is thrilled to start this strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and hope to accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines for patients with hypercholesterolemia or related metabolic diseases," said Dr. Bao-Liang Song, Chair of SAB Cholesgen.

About "Cholesgen"

Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. is a biotech pioneering in the biomedical research, innovative target identification and first-in-class drug discovery in the field of cholesterol-related diseases, such as hyperlipidemia, obesity, atherosclerosis, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cholesgen-to-enter-into-a-drug-discovery-collaboration-and-licensing-option-agreement-in-hypercholesterolemia-with-astrazeneca-301852803.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza This three year collaboration aims collaborazione collaboration licensing option agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco lascia il Gemelli
News to go
Giustizia, cdm approva disegno legge di riforma
News to go
Bce, tasso su rifinanziamenti principali al 4%
Papa Francesco dimesso, l'uscita del Pontefice dal Gemelli - Video
News to go
Meloni, incontro a Palazzo Chigi con primo ministro Malta
News to go
Operazione 'Fangopoli', 20 indagati a Catanzaro
News to go
Papa Francesco, dimissioni previste per domani
News to go
Estate in arrivo, da sabato 17 giugno caldo e sole
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella: "Serve senso responsabilità"
News to go
Naufragio migranti, 3 giorni di lutto in Grecia
news to go
Giustizia, governo accelera sulla riforma
News to go
Eventi climatici estremi hanno causato nell'Ue perdite per 560 mld di dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza