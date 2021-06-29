Cerca nel sito
 
29 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:49
Chubb Launches Chubb visiON+ Global Remote and Connected Services Offering

29 giugno 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ASHFORD, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the launch of Chubb visiON+ for its customers worldwide, a range of complementary remote fire safety and security services for improved connectivity, responsiveness and overall peace of mind. With visiON+, Chubb is changing how protection is managed, using valuable data analytics to remotely take the right actions at the right time, maintaining full protection. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

With visiON+, Chubb is changing how protection is managed, using valuable data analytics to remotely take the right actions at the right time, maintaining full protection.

Chubb's visiON+ builds upon the strength of Chubb's remote alarm monitoring capabilities across over 20 monitoring centres worldwide and the first services in the range include:

By combining Chubb's extensive experience in fire and security with these remote solutions, customers will be able to take advantage of direct, immediate and easy connectivity with Chubb 24/7, along with verification from Chubb's trusted experts to provide the correct response to any issue they may face in the workplace. The service also provides customers with valuable insights to better tailor future security approaches. By connecting their existing physical security systems with Chubb's remote offering, facilities managers and business leaders will also be able to manage the significant challenges presented by the new hybrid working model.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our Chubb visiON+ offering, which builds on our many years of experience as a leading fire and security services provider and reflects our belief that remote services provide the most effective protection against a host of fire and security challenges today," said Anthony Brennan, President, Chubb. "When combined with Chubb's extensive expertise, the improved connectivity and responsiveness offered by this range of services will help our customers improve the safety of their buildings and occupants across the globe."

Chubb visiON+ products are available to Chubb customers in Canada, Europe and Asia. Chubb is committed to expanding the range of remote protection services it offers, integrating how they're used and streamlining customers' experience even further. For more information, visit www.chubbfiresecurity.com/en/worldwide/.

About Chubb

Chubb is a leading provider of fire safety and security solutions & services for customers worldwide. We have been protecting people and assets for over 200 years. Today, our 14,000 employees in 250 branches in 17 countries work to make the world safer, protect people and provide peace of mind. Our fire, security and monitoring services cover more than 1.3 million sites around the world. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit chubbfiresecurity.com/en/worldwide.

# # #

Contact:

Finlay Donaldson

Maitland/AMO for Chubb Fire & Security

Tel: 0207 379 5151 or 07341 788066

fdonaldson@maitland.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551897/Chubb_visiON__infographic.jpg

 

