Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
CIBF2023 International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries (May 15-17, 2023) - Call for Papers

22 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"Motive Power and Energy Storage" Bring Huge New Market & Drive Sustainable Technology Innovations for Electrochemical Power Sources

TIANJIN, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Preface

China International Battery Fair (CIBF) is an international event of battery industry sponsored by China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS), which is held every two years in China. CIAPS is scheduled to hold CIBF2023 from May 16 to 18, 2023. The "International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries", will be held on May 15-17, 2023, at the same site one day in advance.

CIBF2023 International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries

The Conference will set 8 sessions:

Session 1: Comprehensive session: market/application and government incentives;

Session 2: New energy vehicle batteries session: battery technology and fuel cell technology applied to PHEV and EV, HEV, FCV, low-voltage 12-48V start-stop and micro-hybrid vehicles;

Session 3: Energy storage battery session: battery technology applied in microgrid and power system scale energy storage;

Session 4: New generation battery materials session: positive and negative electrode materials, electrolyte and seperator materials and other technologies;

Session 5: Hydrogen and fuel cell session: hydrogen production, hydrogen storage, fuel cell and system application;

Session 6: New battery systems session: next-generation lithium-ion battery system, sodium-ion battery system, and beyond the lithium-ion battery system;

Session 7: Battery system integration and system life reliability and safety evaluation session: lithium ion battery safety and life evaluation, lithium ion battery system simulation design and evaluation, and new standards for battery, module and system evaluation, etc.;

Session 8: Lithium-ion battery material recycling technology session: mining and extraction of lithium battery materials, battery recovery, cascade utilization and recycling technology.

We warmly welcome and encourage the experts, scholars, active researchers as well as the graduate students in this field domestic & abroad to prepare the paper abstracts based on your latest research achievements and submit them for the pre-screening and categorizing.

The requirement for paper pre-screening: Topic and "one page" abstract;

Official language for the paper: English

Deadline of paper title & abstract submission: No later than March 15, 2023.

For the submission and participation details, please visit the conference website:www.cibf.org.cn, and contact:CIBF2023 Office:Cheng LiwenE-mail: chengliwen@ciaps.org.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006480/CIBF2021.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cibf2023-international-conference-on-the-frontier-technology-of-advanced-batteries-may-15-17-2023--call-for-papers-301751707.html

in Evidenza