Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
CIBT Launches Version 2.0 of Industry-Leading Travel and Mobility Compliance Software ImmiSMART

21 giugno 2022 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Upgraded features enhance compliance, data integration, and ease of use

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT, a global leader in mobility services, announces the next generation of its market-leading visa and immigration software, ImmiSMART. This release of enhanced features is another example of CIBT's commitment to technological innovation in the global mobility sector and comes just four months after CIBT acquired the mobility software platform developed by Viselio.

ImmiSMART aligns companies' human resources, business travel, and global mobility operations, resulting in a fully compliant mobile workforce. The latest version of ImmiSMART offers an unrivaled suite of features that leverage new data sources, AI, and automation. The result is an enriched client experience for each and every user.

"ImmiSMART's new features and capabilities are a first of their kind in the industry and underscore our passion for leveraging technology to deliver an exceptional experience for the employee and a fully compliant solution for the employer," said CIBT's CIO Aravind Venkateswaran.

ImmiSMART offers definitive, instantaneous assessments that determine whether an employee requires a visa, work authorization, or other type of document prior to travel. This saves travelers time and reduces corporate travel spend by significantly reducing offline consultations with an advisor.

ImmiSMART assessments also confirm travel feasibility for specified dates and suggest alternative travel dates when necessary. Up-to-date information on health and entry requirements, including any COVID-19 restrictions, is provided with the assessment.

ImmiSMART was recently named a 2022 finalist for Technology Innovation by Business Travel Awards Europe.

Technology-enabled and personalized client experiences are the key differentiator in today's digital economy. CIBT continues to invest in and deliver solutions that synthesize data, resulting in clear guidance and direction in real time.

CIBT, a global leader in mobility services, offers a comprehensive suite of services under two primary brands: Newland Chase, focused on global immigration strategy and advisory services for corporations worldwide; and CIBTvisas, the market leader in visa services for business travel and individual clients. With over 70 offices in 25 countries, CIBT provides services to 75% of Fortune 500 Companies.

Visit corporate.cibt.com for more information, and follow CIBT on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842349/ImmiSMART_suite_of_technology.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740635/CIBT_Logo.jpg 

