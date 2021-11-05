Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

CIIE 2021: Creating new opportunities for COVID recovery

05 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first national-level import-themed professional trade fair in the world, successfully led off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Nov 5. Initiated by the Chinese government in 2018, the CIIE continues to be a significant platform for the nation's opening-up and enhancing international economic cooperation and free trade.

The CIIE has over the years become more well-organized, professional, and digital.

Featuring a wider range of industries, the fourth CIIE has attracted 3,000 offline exhibitors from 127 countries and regions to take part in the Business Exhibition. Three international organizations and 58 countries from five continents, especially those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, are participating in the Online Country Exhibition.

The Business Exhibition comprises exhibition areas Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile, Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products, and Trade in Services. Thirteen themed subsections have also been set up to showcase the latest products and innovations related to low-carbon energy and environmental protection.

The total exhibition area of this year's CIIE has been expanded to 366,000 square meters. More than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies from last year's CIIE are returning for this latest edition and will showcase products that are making either their global or regional debuts. These companies include the world's top three auction houses, top three fashion and luxury consumable groups, top four grain traders, top 10 automobile groups, and top 10 medical device enterprises.

More businesses from countries along the Belt and Road, Central and Eastern European countries, and LDCs have also signed up for the exhibition. The number of overseas small and medium-sized enterprises attending the CIIE as groups has continued to grow.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization. To mark this occasion, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which is an integral part of the CIIE, will be holding a high-level forum themed "Mutual Benefit and Win-Win Solution for a Shared Future" to showcase China's achievements in opening up 20 years and its confidence in fulfilling its higher-level opening-up goal in the New Era. The forum will also publish the "World Opening Index" which evaluates the degree of opening-up in 129 world economies since 2008.

At this critical juncture in the global fight against COVID-19 and world economic recovery, a successful CIIE would demonstrate China's determination to promote sustainable world economic development, globalization and build a new development paradigm for its economy and society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677870/CIIE_pavilions.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677872/CIIE_Exhibition_Center.jpg

Contact: Nie QingxinTel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

