Cinturion and Lightstorm Sign Letter of Agreement to Land TEAS cable in Lightstorm's Open CLS in India

NEW DELHI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinturion Corp Ltd., a global provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement with Lightstorm as its landing partner in India.

As part of the agreement, Cinturion's TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System, an `open-access' submarine and terrestrial network, will be hosted by Lightstorm to strengthen connectivity between India, the Middle East and Europe. Lightstorm will use its carrier-neutral and open CLS to herald a new era in the landing of submarine cable systems in India.

TEAS will seamlessly link two new connections across the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and continue with two paths interlinking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea. TEAS low latency and diverse routing will change the global traffic patterns by delivering cutting-edge solutions strengthening connectivity between India, the Middle East and Europe.

In India, cable landing stations are captive in nature, which means the landing party service provider holds a monopoly over access to the fiber. As a result, the market is controlled by a limited number of service providers, leading to high bandwidth prices in India. It is this challenge that Lightstorm seeks to tackle by launching a chain of truly open-access cable landing stations in the country.

Lightstorm offers an unprecedented advantage to its customers by integrating its open CLS with a first-of-its-kind utility-grade fiber network, SmartNet, which connects seven key economic hubs with over 12,000 km of fiber, connecting 45+ multi-tenant data centers currently and aiming to connect 100+ MTDCs in the near future. This provides an end-to-end low latency route for customers to access digital hubs between India and Europe, through SmartNet.

Bill Marra, Chief Commercial Officer of Cinturion, says, "We are extremely excited to partner with Lightstorm and deliver a network that will ensure secure, resilient, and redundant communications with our Open-Access Carrier-Neutral Solutions to further establish India as a hub for international connectivity."

Ranjan Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightstorm, says, "The growing data consumption and the digital aspirations of India demand best-in-class digital infrastructure. Collaboration with Cinturion will not only contribute to this growth but will also bring diversity to the existing cable systems in the country. We look forward to a longstanding and fulfilling partnership with Cinturion."

About Cinturion Corp Ltd.

With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members' profiles that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

About Lightstorm

Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking in South Asia and Southeast Asia to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. We are a pioneer in building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

