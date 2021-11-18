Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Novembre 2021
Circle K Announces Global Partnership With Niantic, Inc. To Bring Pokémon GO To More Than 9,000 Stores Worldwide

18 novembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that is certain to delight millions of Pokémon Trainers around the world, Circle K today announced an unprecedented global partnership with Niantic, Inc. which will bring Circle K stores to life in the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO and see more than 9,000 of its locations worldwide transform into PokéStops and Gyms.

The Pokémon GO partnership connects players and Circle K customers alike to in-store experiences and special in-game rewards and offers they won't find anywhere else. The experience and offers will also be available at the company's Couche-Tard branded stores in Quebec, Canada.

Early in 2022, Circle K aims to delight Trainers across the globe by hosting the first of four Legendary Raid events at participating locations in-game to engage Pokémon GO Trainers, Circle K customers and mobile game enthusiasts.

"As a loyal Pokémon GO player for many years, I am personally thrilled with this new global partnership," said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K. "I am equally thrilled to bring Pokémon GO to life with millions of our customers across our more than 9,000 stores worldwide."

Pokémon GO has been downloaded more than one billion times and is enjoyed by players in 150 countries and territories.

About Circle K/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Circle K Stores Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Contacts:

Marketing Enquiries MJ TierneyEuropean Head of Marketing Tel : (+353) 87 901 4263mj.tierney@circlekeurope.com

Media RelationsLisa KoenigHead of Global CommunicationsTel: (450) 662-6632, ext.6611communication@couche-tard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691526/Circle_K.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza