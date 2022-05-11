Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Cirrus Nexus Introduces Industry-First Carbon Reduction Tool for Cloud Operations

11 maggio 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon will help companies accomplish ESG objectives and apply a sustainability lens to cloud operations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Nexus, an A.I.-driven cloud management platform, today announced the launch of Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon, a product that empowers organizations to get a holistic view of the carbon emissions associated with their cloud operations, assign a tangible cost to carbon, and execute changes in real time within the platform.

TrueCarbon provides cloud service provider-agnostic tools to measure, monitor, and reduce carbon emissions from cloud operations. These capabilities empower businesses to weigh sustainability considerations as they would other business costs and decisions with a heightened level of transparency. Key features include:

S&P 500 companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability efforts; in 2011, only 20% were publishing a sustainability report, and in 2020, 92% were. Prior to the launch of TrueCarbon, there was no independent product for organizations that reliably measured and analyzed the end-to-end carbon emissions of their cloud operations across multiple cloud service providers and enabled organizations to take immediate action directly within the platform.

"We're proud to bring this revolutionary solution to the market during such a critical moment for climate change," said Chris Noble, CEO, Cirrus Nexus. "The time is now to take bold actions to avoid increasing global temperatures, and companies need tools that not only reduce cloud costs, but also operate their systems with the smallest possible carbon footprint. That is exactly what we hope to help businesses achieve with TrueCarbon."

Beyond the business implications, the lack of clarity and visibility into carbon emissions produced by cloud operations has a direct impact on global warming. To drive real change, real insight is needed. According to the  Climate Clock, we have 7 years to take bold actions to avoid increasing global temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, a point of no return that science tells us is likely to make the worst climate impacts inevitable. Getting an independent view of emissions and being able to act on that information rapidly is essential to making meaningful change.

To learn more about Cirrus Nexus TrueCarbon, visit: https://www.cirrus-nexus.com/truecarbon.

About Cirrus NexusCirrus Nexus empowers businesses through its A.I.-driven cloud management platforms that offers direct control of monitoring and optimizing cloud spend across multiple different cloud service providers. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Cirrus Nexus works with mid-size to large enterprises looking to optimize their cloud computing costs. For more information, visit: https://www.cirrus-nexus.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813551/Cirrus_Nexus_Carbon_Impact_Report.jpg

in Evidenza