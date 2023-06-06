Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Pil Italia, Istat alza le stime: nel 2023 +1,2% poi rallenta

11:16 Ascolti tv, 'Blanca' in replica su Rai1 e 'L'isola dei famosi' i più visti

11:10 Adnkronos, una pubblicazione per i 60 anni e il 33° Libro dei Fatti

11:06 Verona, arrestati 5 poliziotti: sono accusati di tortura e lesioni

11:03 Domani a Roma la sedicesima edizione del Forum della Comunicazione

10:47 Microsoft pagherà 20 milioni di dollari per violazione privacy minori su Xbox

10:27 Roma Pride, Rocca dopo revoca patrocinio: "Non tolgono logo? Non manderò i carabinieri"

10:13 Da Barilla 1 milione di euro alla Protezione Civile per ricostruire gli impianti sportivi nel Ravennate

10:08 Fabio Rovazzi e Orietta Berti lanciano 'La Discoteca Italiana' - Video

10:08 Cina, Usa: "Nostri diplomatici hanno avuto colloqui schietti e costruttivi a Pechino"

09:54 Zangrillo: "Finita pandemia, non c'è più urgenza smart working per genitori"

09:46 Carburanti oggi, i prezzi di benzina e diesel

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology expands operations to Europe to build a Global Delivery Model

06 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, announced the expansion of its presence to Warsaw, Poland. This strategic move will help CitiusTech expand its global delivery model through its foray into the European market, and further solidify its position in healthcare technology. CitiusTech is committed to providing exceptional healthcare technology solutions to its clients worldwide, and this new office will focus on areas such as digital transformation, product engineering, cloud services, data, and AI.

Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech, said, "We are excited to expand our operations to Poland, a country with a strong talent pool and a growing economy. This expansion will keep us closer to our clients, help us be more agile and bolster our global delivery model to deliver enhanced experience to our current clients. In addition, we are optimistic that this expansion will aid in our efforts to build a strong foundation for our future growth in the European region."

Poland's favorable business environment, government support, and access to Europe make it an attractive destination for technology firms seeking to expand their footprint. CitiusTech remains committed to attracting and nurturing local talent, creating job opportunities, and contributing to the growth of the local economy.

CitiusTech is a partner of choice to the world's leading healthcare and life sciences organizations for accelerating digital innovation, driving business transformation, and enabling industry-wide convergence. Over the years, CitiusTech has been consistently investing in healthcare and life sciences domain expertise and next-gen technology to deliver digital transformation, product engineering, health cloud, data management, analytics, and AI solutions.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 140 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Saviera Barrettosaviera.barretto@citiustech.com+91-8424917719

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080281/CitiusTech_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citiustech-healthcare-technology-expands-operations-to-europe-to-build-a-global-delivery-model-301843224.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Salute_E_Benessere ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza digital transformation cloud services product engineering Global delivery Model
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
News to go
Pnrr, i sindaci: "Serve sistema automatico anticipi"
News to go
Onu: da guerre in ultimi 17 anni 315mila abusi gravi sui bambini
News to go
Papa: "Cambiamento climatico ci richiama a nostre responsabilità"
News to go
Calcio, l'addio a sorpresa di Ibrahimovic
News to go
Ucraina, Zuppi in missione a Kiev oggi e domani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza