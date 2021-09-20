Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021
17:01
comunicato stampa

ciValue launches Retail Media Intelligence solution

20 settembre 2021 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Retailers can optimize revenue streams in only 8 weeks with the SaaS collaborative platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel and ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ciValue today announced the launch of its Retail Media Intelligence solution for retailers looking to maximize the monetization of their media assets across physical and digital channels. ciValue's Retail Media Intelligence solution enables retailers and their suppliers or other business partners, to plan, predict, and optimize their media investments with dedicated mechanisms for: insights sharing, proactive audience building, audiences onboarding to owned or external media, and impact analysis across all channels. ciValue's Retail Media Intelligence solution fits into the retailer's existing retail media ecosystem and can be deployed within 8 weeks, transforming the current business model with a self-serve platform.

The changes reshaping the retail industry have been accelerated with the pandemic and the rapid digitalization of shopping behaviours. This new omnichannel reality has created a profitability paradox requiring retailers to leverage their first-party data and media assets to retain profitability, and prompting them to redefine the way they collaborate with their brand partners. Through the use of self-serve collaborative solutions for retail media intelligence, retailers can rapidly empower a win-win-win paradigm where consumers receive the ads they want to see wherever they shop, brand partners gain the customer intelligence they need to drive better marketing experiences and grow loyalty, and retailers expand customer value.

"ciValue's Retail Media Intelligence solution is a powerful tool that enables retailers to meet their customers where they are, at the right time, and with the right content, and to share this capability with their brand partners, effectively. ciValue's Retail Media Intelligence solution builds on our proven self-serve platform that already enables Tier 1 retailers, brands and media partners globally to leverage granular insights into the preferences of their customers, to scale their personalization programs, and to reduce friction so that users can run as fast as they need, with their content and promotions," commented Beni Basel, CEO and Founder of ciValue. "In turn, this enables retailers to grow their business."

Leveraging ciValue's AI platform for customer retail DNA, the Retail Media Intelligence solution analyzes hundreds of customers' behaviours and preferences, products and sales attributes to automatically identify granular audiences and to match them with marketing objectives: retention, cross-sell, upsell, win-back. ciValue's Retail Media Intelligence solution enhances retail media networks initiatives with a smart layer for campaign, trade and digital managers to derive their decisions from data-driven insights, cut their time to plan and launch highly effective campaigns, and measure their sales performance across all channels.

ABOUT ciValue

ciValue is the customer value management company. It offers a self-serve solution to gain insights into what consumers want, align retailers and their brands partners, execute personalized offers across physical and digital channels, and serve ads that consumers want to engage with.

Already globally serving retailers from Grocery, Drug & Specialty verticals, the dedicated apps and activations delivered by the solution, help retailers and brands achieve new revenue streams, sales growth, and increase share of wallet through customer-centric merchandising and marketing.

www.civalue.com 

Contact: Lee Braunstain - lee@civalue.com, +972 (0) 4 6067772

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
