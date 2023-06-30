Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Giugno 2023
CJ FNT Unveils 'TasteNrich® HYBIND', a Natural Phosphate Replacement Solution

30 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Providing a Natural Option to the Processed Meat Industry Without Compromising Performance

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT), a prominent player in the food and nutrition technology sector, has recently announced the launch of TasteNrich® HYBIND, an innovative solution designed as an alternative to traditional phosphates. With a focus on natural ingredients and uncompromising performance, this groundbreaking product aims to meet the growing demand for healthier and clean-label options.

TasteNrich® HYBIND emerges as a viable alternative to conventional phosphates, which have long been employed to enhance texture, and moisture retention in processed meats. However, concerns over their potential health risks especially for the juvenile have triggered the need for more natural and efficient alternatives in Europe.

Through extensive research and expertise, CJ FNT's team has developed TasteNrich® HYBIND, an exceptional phosphate replacement solution derived from natural ingredients only through a fermentation process. This novel product demonstrates remarkable capabilities in maintaining and improving crucial attributes of the products, such as texture, and moisture retention, especially in processed meat products.

What sets TasteNrich® HYBIND apart is its ability to strike a delicate balance between natural sourcing and uncompromised performance. Unlike many existing phosphate replacements that often fall short in functionality or taste, CJ FNT's solution offers excellent performance in both aspects, ensuring a seamless transition for food manufacturers. "Furthermore, TasteNrich® HYBIND showed improved performance such as high cooking yield and less purge loss during shelf life." said an application scientist from CJ FNT, "TasteNrich® HYBIND is a versatile solution that can be applied to various meat types and processing methods."

According to CJ FNT, TasteNrich® HYBIND will be showcased at the upcoming food technology exhibition 'IFT FIRST'. The exhibition is scheduled to take place at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, Illinois, USA from July 16th to July 19th, 2023. Visitors to the CJ FNT's booth will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advances in food technology and see firsthand how CJ FNT's TasteNrich® HYBIND can help to enhance the performance of processed meat products.

About CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT)

CJ FNT, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, a global food & bio company and part of CJ Group, a South Korea-based international company in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics. CJ FNT is a leading supplier of fermentation-based bio-products for human nutrition and specialty taste solutions at its multi-national manufacturing facilities.

Request more detail about TasteNrich® HYBIND

multimedia: source link

CONTACT: https://engage.cjfnt.net/CJFNT_TasteNrich_HYBIND

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140195/TNR_HYBIND_PR_Image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000748/CJ_FoodnNutirition_Tech_Stacked_B__ENG_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cj-fnt-unveils-tastenrich-hybind-a-natural-phosphate-replacement-solution-301867385.html

