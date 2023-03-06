Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:05
comunicato stampa

CLAIRE'S CELEBRATES ITS NEW PARIS STORE AND LAUNCH OF MINI V MAGAZINE DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK

06 marzo 2023 | 14.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Designed with Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti, the future forward lab in Paris' 11th Arrondissement and Gen Z magazine MINI V immerse consumers in the world of Claire's

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand Claire's is continuing to cement its foothold in fashion and culture with the opening of its new store in Paris, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand. Ushering in a new era of retail, the store was designed in collaboration with Claire's Creative Director in Residence, Nicola Formichetti. Today Claire's will celebrate the store, located on Rue Faubourg St. Antoine, and the launch of MINI V, the newest and youngest edition of the V editorial family, with a fashion week event.

"We want our customers to feel inspired – through our product, our content and our innovative creative partnerships – but most importantly, through the shopping experience itself," said Richard Flint, Claire's President of Europe. "The new Paris store is a portal into our brand world and a glimpse into our future. Full of immersive experiences and innovative touches, we're inviting consumers to have fun, experiment and co-create with Claire's."

The event will also shine a spotlight on MINI V, which launched in December and was developed through Claire's partnership with Nicola Formichetti and V Magazine to bring a youthful lens to photography, fashion, music and culture for the new generation. With the release of its second issue this spring, MINI V will continue to be a nonstop festival of artistry, beauty and inclusivity by exploring today's fashion and pop-culture trends and sparking important conversations around topics like cyberbullying, self-acceptance and political policies through powerful essays penned by Gen Z activists, artists and politicians.

"Gen 'Zalpha' is fearless, authentic and wildly creative in the ways they show up, and our brand is a platform that creates space for them to express all sides of themselves. Through our creation of MINI V, we are championing them in a whole new way and giving a powerful place for their voices to be heard," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's.

"Claire's and I believe in individuality, and together we hope to send the younger generation on an enjoyable and fun journey of self-expression," said Nicola Formichetti. "With the launch of MINI V, we have a unique opportunity to offer young consumers tools to unlock their personal style while also providing a space to explore deeper topics and a powerful platform to share their voices." 

The 1,200 square foot Paris store is designed for total brand immersion with experiences and social storytelling at its core. An ear-shaped 'chandel-ear' designed by Formichetti celebrates the brand's #EarPrint campaign, whilst two dedicated ear piercing studios showcase Claire's industry-leading service and a content creation studio invites consumers in to have fun with creativity. The store will serve as a launch pad for exclusive, new products and test lines while hosting a steady rotation of experiential and pop-up events.

The store sets the tone for the brand's future and establishes Claire's foothold as a Gen 'Zalpha' destination for new products and experiences. Follow along @ClairesStores and @MiniVMag on social media.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

MEDIA CONTACTSarah Gordon, SHADOW sgordon@weareshadow.com 

Nicole Colasanto, SHADOWncolasanto@weareshadow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631509/Claires_Stores_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/claires-celebrates-its-new-paris-store-and-launch-of-mini-v-magazine-during-paris-fashion-week-301763303.html

