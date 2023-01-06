Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:34 Brasile, assalto e caos nel palazzo del governo - Video

21:12 Pd, Schlein: "Alleanza con M5S? Irresponsabile non provarci"

20:37 Brasile, assalto al Congresso e alla Corte Suprema - Video

20:22 Brasile, assalto al Congresso. Lula: "Violenti saranno puniti" - Video

20:09 Sampdoria-Napoli 0-2, gol di Osimhen e Elmas

18:56 Scontri ultras Napoli e Roma, cosa è successo in autostrada

18:44 Rifondazione Comunista rischia di sparire: "Niente 2x1000"

18:34 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Armi a Kiev sono via per la pace"

18:28 Ultras Napoli e Roma, gli scontri in autostrada - Video

17:37 Scontri ultras autostrada, Molteni: "Far West, ora sanzioni"

17:00 Lazio-Empoli 2-2, pareggio toscano al fotofinish - Video

16:00 Migranti, Ferro: "Navi in città Pd? Porti del Sud al collasso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CLAP introduces Organic Thin Film Transistor (OTFT) application technology at CES 2023

06 gennaio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLAP (CEO Sungho Kim, www.clap.co.kr), a company specializing in materials and parts for organic semiconductors and displays, participates in CES 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition from January 5th to 8th.

At CES 2023, CLAP prepares an exhibition booth in the IoT Infrastructure Sector (Korea Sensor Pavilion, Booth No. 10824) to showcase OTFT applications of OLED Mobile large-screen fingerprint and transparent Micro LED.

After acquiring OTFT material patents and technologies from Germany's BASF, CLAP has its own organic semiconductor research fab and is actively developing application products.

OTFT has the advantage of manufacturing devices inexpensively with various coating processes (solution materials) without expensive deposition equipment, and it is possible to manufacture devices on plastic films in a low-temperature process (below 120℃). As a driving substrate for Flexible Electronics that requires flexible functions, the possibility of using OTFT is very high. OTFT can be solutions for IoT infrastructure providing various form factors such as bendable, rollable, and wearable.

In particular, the OTFT manufacturing process is eco-friendly. In the process, if the organic semiconductor and insulator contain the photoreactive material (CLAP's Crosslinker : XL-100), direct patterning of the TFT becomes possible. The process can be reduced to 1/3 of the existing method using photoresist and reactive ion etching (RIE), hence obtaining an eco-friendly effect such as low carbon emission. This is one of the differentiated solutions of CLAP OTFT.

Sungho Kim, CEO of CLAP, said, "We are prioritizing commercialization of OTFT for large-screen fingerprint recognition sensors and transparent flexible Micro LED Displays. It will further promote technology through participation in CES 2023 exhibition and expand cooperative partnerships with global companies. Ultimately, CLAP wants to continue as an eco-friendly company that uses less energy, less waste, and less harmful substances based on organic semiconductor materials, and wants to become the world's best company in Flexible Electronics applications."

Introduction to CLAP

CLAP is a start-up established by key personnel with more than 30 years of experience in the organic semiconductor and display industries. It is a top-notch R&D company in Korea that holds more than 700 patents in related fields.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975211/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977719/CLAP_Photo2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846101/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clap-introduces-organic-thin-film-transistor-otft-application-technology-at-ces-2023-301714310.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74987 en US Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza company specializing clap introduces Organic Thin Film Transistor specializing in materials company
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
News to go
Covid, test obbligatorio per chi viene da Cina in altri 4 Paesi
News to go
Il Tricolore compie 226 anni
News to go
Primarie Pd, dem divisi sulla data
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Russia rispetta tregua ma Kiev bombarda"
News to go
Papa: "Non adoriamo falsi idoli che seducono con il potere"
News to go
Serie A, il calendario
News to go
Addio a Gianluca Vialli, morto l'ex calciatore
News to go
Dazn, ancora disservizi alla ripresa del campionato
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ordina cessate il fuoco per il Natale ortodosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza