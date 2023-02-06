Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:33
comunicato stampa

ClariMed Acquires Harvey Medical

06 febbraio 2023 | 11.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company Acquires Leading UK-Based Human Factors Consultancy

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the acquisition of UK-based Harvey Medical, a medical human factors and market research provider with offices in Cambridge, UK, and Utrecht, NL.

With this acquisition, ClariMed strengthened its commitment to the human factors market while reaffirming its efforts to expand into new regions and offer local and regional expertise to its global clients.

Harvey Medical boasts a multidisciplinary team of human factors and market research specialists, an in-house recruitment team, a high-tech viewing facility, and global partnerships that offer multi-region or specialist support. The acquisition furthers ClariMed's value proposition of combining global capabilities with regional presence and expertise.

Louisa Harvey, Founder and Head of Human Factors at Harvey Medical, commented, "I am very excited Harvey Medical will sit within the ClariMed group. By collaborating with the other ClariMed companies, we will be stronger together, and I believe that with our current mindset, we will become the best medical device design and development provider. Not just for technical expertise but also for the all-around holistic service offering we will give to our clients."

Kelley Kendle, ClariMed CEO and Board Chair added, "The Harvey Medical acquisition expands ClariMed's footprint while also providing greater access to industry-leading expertise for our global clients. Collectively, we pride ourselves in addressing underserved and hard-to-reach populations. Together we will deliver unparalleled insights, enhancing the appropriate benefit/risk positioning and market accessibility to bring much-needed usable health innovations to people who need them."

With the acquisition of Harvey Medical and the previously announced acquisition of UserWise, the combined ClariMed team can now offer breadth and depth of specialized services across the US, UK, and EU.

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

Harvey Medical offers services and expertise to help medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies develop safe, user-friendly, and effective products, with commercialization always in mind. Combined with our in-house recruitment team and on-site high-tech viewing facility, we provide comprehensive services with seamless project management. Visit us at www.harvey-medical.com.

Media Contact:

Monique GarrettPrismWorksMGarrett@PrismWorksonline.com

+1.484.363.1773

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996071/Louisa_Harvey_Harvey_Medical_Founder_1200x1200.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-acquires-harvey-medical-301738958.html

