Martedì 25 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:58
Clarins continues to move forward with its CSR strategy, becoming an official member of the UEBT

25 gennaio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th December 2021, Clarins became an official member of Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT). This recognizes our company's commitment to sourcing that always respects biodiversity and people.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9007751-clarins-move-forward-with-csr-strategy-becoming-official-member-uebt/

Created in 2007, UEBT brings together companies who wish to engage in ethical sourcing of their ingredients of natural origin. Partner of the United Nations Convention for biological diversity, this international NGO promotes best practices and encourages each of its members to do even more in sourcing supplies that respect biodiversity and people. 

Respect of ethical criteria

This initiative of Clarins with UEBT began at the end of 2019. Becoming a member firstly supposes demonstrating that a company like ours respects the ethical criteria of a fair relationship, in particular through the sharing of benefits, a sustainable socio-economic commitment and the preservation of ecosystems.

An action plan to do even more

This required minimum is just a starting point: being a member of UEBT also and above all means being committed to doing even better tomorrow.

To confirm its member status, in 2021 Clarins defined an action plan which will be reviewed every three years. On the agenda are different measures which will ensure continued progress in human and environmental ethics : sustainability and conservation of biodiversity, the fair and equitable sharing of value, the respect of people's rights and socio-economic sustainability, etc. Our Responsible Sourcing Charter and 2025 commitment to 100% sustainable sourcing are naturally at the heart of our initiative with UEBT.

« This membership is a step. By accepting us, UEBT recognizes the attention we give to the quality of our sourcing. But above all, it requires us to continually do even more. And luckily we happen to share this goal of continued progress in sourcing that respects people and the planet. There is no approach more coherent with the double promise of Clarins We Care : « care for people, care for the planet ». 

Virginie Courtin Clarins, Deputy Managing Director of Clarins Group

More information about UEBT : www.ethicalbiotrade.org

Press contacts :

Amélie Lavie, Clarins France Press Relations : amelie.lavie@clarins.com Olivia Berthier, Clarins Corporate Communication : olivia.berthier@clarins.com

About Clarins

Clarins is a family-run French multinational cosmetics company, which was founded Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins. In addition to manufacturing and selling skincare and makeup products, the company is also a major player in the spa and well-being sector.

Clarins operates in over 150 countries [2] with the Clarins and My Blend brands, and is Europe's number one luxury skincare brand*. Although more than 95% of its products are exported worldwide, they are formulated and designed in Clarins Laboratories in France. 

Clarins promotes responsible beauty and is committed to taking long-lasting action for a better future. Its raison d'être, « Making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet », is integral part of the company's articles.  

*NPD Beauty Trends®, marché sélectif du Soin marques prestige, ventes en valeur, sur la période cumulée de Janvier à Décembre 2020, total 3 pays (France, Italie, UK).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732391/Clarins_CSR_Strategy.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732390/Clarins_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

