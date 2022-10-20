Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:04
comunicato stampa

Clario publishes roadmap for using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve patients' experience in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs)

20 ottobre 2022 | 20.36
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Manuscript published in Nature Medicine explores how AI practices can benefit participants and improve the quality and accuracy of data collected in clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized, hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today published a manuscript in Nature Medicine that outlines how AI can improve patients' experience in DCTs. This comes as remote trials continue to rise in popularity, placing increased responsibility on participants. The study explores how AI automation can support improvements in digital health user interfaces.

"AI is being used to enhance user experience in customer-facing applications across many industries," said Kevin Thomas, Ph.D., Director of Artificial Intelligence at Clario, one of the researchers. "Adopting this approach in clinical trials means we can help more patients to enroll, empower them to complete trials without undue burden, and ensure they are able to submit high-quality health assessments throughout their participation."

In the study, Thomas and coauthor Łukasz Kidziński, Ph.D., also Director of Artificial Intelligence at Clario, suggest the following domains of AI can be leveraged to enhance customer experience in clinical trials:

"Asking participants to engage in time-consuming data entry tasks and unintuitive image capturing can reduce their adherence to a trial's protocols or increase the number of errors they make," said Kidziński. "AI can address these challenges and reduce the time required for post-hoc central quality control."

Clario has been developing its AI capabilities since its acquisition of Saliency in 2020 pairing automation with expert human oversight throughout the clinical trial lifecycle. Visit Clario's website to learn more about its work with AI and how it is helping to transform clinical trials.

To read the full study, visit Nature Medicine.

Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and DCTs for over 20 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory for over 5m patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clario Media ContactDuncan CantorSr. Director, Corporate Communicationsmedia@clario.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clario-publishes-roadmap-for-using-artificial-intelligence-ai-to-improve-patients-experience-in-decentralized-clinical-trials-dcts-301655373.html

