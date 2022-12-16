Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:21 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 17 dicembre 2022

20:58 Tardelli: "Da noi mancano i fuoriclasse e forse l'amore per la maglia azzurra"

20:53 Manovra 2023, salta stralcio automatico multe sotto mille euro

20:44 Cozzoli: "Grazie ad Asi e atleti per difendere il valore dello sport"

20:41 Abodi: "Si deve far aumentare il numero di ragazzi che praticano sport"

20:20 Manovra 2023, Schlein: "Contro poveri invece che contro povertà"

19:25 Mario Sconcerti, una vita per il giornalismo sportivo e il calcio

19:11 Governo, Salvini a Meloni: "No competizione, fiducia e battaglie comuni"

19:06 E' morto Mario Sconcerti, il giornalista aveva 74 anni

19:05 Berlusconi: "Aumento pensioni minime 100 euro ogni anno" - Video

18:54 Mutui, con le ultime decisioni della Bce i tassi vanno verso il 6%

18:46 Berlusconi: "Vittoria Meloni svolta storica, democrazia italiana davvero compiuta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Classic Parade offers a wide selection of supercars for hire in the UK with next-day delivery

16 dicembre 2022 | 19.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Parade has offered luxury supercars for hire in the UK for over 20 years. Though the offices are positioned in Central London, Classic Parade offers delivery throughout the entire country. The available fleet grows every year but Classic Parade's focus on providing vehicles with quality customer service and next-day delivery is constant. They offer 24/7 availability and flexible hire schedules, with both short-term and long-term options.

With every major vehicle brand represented in Classic Parade's fleet, customers can select different vehicles each time such as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or the Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR Black Series. The cost to hire will vary based on the vehicle, but the fleet offers a range of price points and driving experiences.  

Drivers can expect to pay anywhere from a few thousand euros per day to upwards of £10,000 per day, depending on their vehicle selection. There is also an additional security deposit to factor in that will cover any damages throughout the hire period. With luxury vehicles, this coverage is mandatory, but upon a safe return of the supercar, the security deposit will be refunded. Depending on the duration of the supercar hire, the type of vehicle, and damage protection, the total deposit is usually £50,000 or more.

The team at Classic Parade regularly adds new hypercars to its fleet, expanding the offerings that are available to customers. Over the last 20 years, some of the most-hired supercars have been:

All of the hypercars listed above, as well as any that can be found on Classic Parade's website, come with a second driver included on the supercar hire insurance and can be delivered anywhere in the UK. Supercar hire agreements can be drawn up for short-term or long-term usage, depending on the customer's preference and hypercar hire needs. The simple vehicle hand-off process requires customers to sign a hire agreement before using the vehicle.

To learn about the available supercars and their associated costs, send an email to rent@classicparade.co.uk or call +44 (0) 333 355 3595. The team at Classic Parade is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to answer questions or finalize supercar hire details.

Website: https://www.classicparade.co.uk/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970509/Ferrari_LaFerrari.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970510/Bugatti_Veyron.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/classic-parade-offers-a-wide-selection-of-supercars-for-hire-in-the-uk-with-next-day-delivery-301705420.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68283 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Classic Parade offers delivery next day delivery fornitura delivery
Vedi anche
News to go
Putin incontra i vertici militari impegnati nella guerra contro l'Ucraina
News to go
Mondiali vasca corta, altri due ori e un argento per l'Italia
News to go
Influenza del Cammello, sintomi e caratteristiche del virus che arriva dal Qatar
News to go
Nuoto, mondiali vasca corta: Ceccon oro nei 100 misti
News to go
Francia, incendio vicino a Lione: 10 morti
News to go
Berlino, esplode enorme acquario: 2 feriti
News to go
Influenza, Iss: "Contagiati quasi 4,5 milioni di italiani"
News to go
Manovra, conclusa settimana di scioperi
News to go
Sicurezza, Piantedosi: "Serve riforma complessiva polizie locali"
News to go
E' morto Sinisa Mihajlovic
News to go
Foggia, frode da 700mila euro su reddito cittadinanza
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Iss: "Rt scende sotto 1"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza