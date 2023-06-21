Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:40
comunicato stampa

Clean Geothermal, Green Earth: Sinopec to Host World Geothermal Congress 2023

21 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") will host the 7th World Geothermal Congress (WGC 2023) from September 15 to 17 in Beijing, China, which will be China's first time hosting the international convention known as the "Olympics of Geothermal." The theme for the WGC 2023 is "Clean Geothermal, Green Earth." 

Organized by the International Geothermal Association (IGA), a leading global platform on geothermal energy committed to promoting and supporting global geothermal development, the triennial conference is the premier global event convening the leaders of industry, academia, the finance sector, governments, NGOs, and communities to collaborate and provide thoughtful solutions for a sustainable society. 

Sinopec Star Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sinopec that has been actively exploring the development and utilization of geothermal energy since 2006, is making significant contributions to Sinopec's roadmap of clean energy development and building up a new industry layout. 

The company is committed to promoting scaled development of its "Geothermal+" business model to further expand carbon asset volume and improve service quality while integrating into major regional and national economic and ecological development strategies to push forward clean energy heating. 

As of now, Sinopec Star has built 10 "smoke-free cities" in China and boasts more than 1 million square meters of geothermal heating capacity in 22 cities. It has built nearly 85 million square meters of clean energy heating capacity, serving more than 60 cities and counties in Tianjin, Shaanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong provinces, and more, thereby reducing carbon emissions by 4.2 million tons per year while benefiting millions of households. 

Globally, Sinopec Star is actively pursuing cooperation opportunities with international institutions, organizations, and partners. It has established alliances which Icelandic companies, landed a series of pilot geothermal projects in China, led the establishment of a Sino-Icelandic Geothermal R&D Center with Iceland's Arctic Green Energy, and hosted international geothermal conferences and workshops to continually strengthen global cooperation while expanding the brand's influence. 

In addition, Sinopec Star has drafted 52 industry standards that have been approved and cover a wide scope, including geothermal resource exploration and evaluation, geothermal heating, and more. It actively participates in constructing the geothermal international standard system, winning the market's trust with leading standards. 

With the press center established on June 20, the WGC 2023 has now opened media registration. 

For more information about Sinopec and WGC 2023, please visit http://www.sinopecgroup.com/group/en/ and https://www.wgc2023.com/wgc2023/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107276/Clean_Geothermal_Green_Earth_Sinopec_Host_World_Geothermal_Congress_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clean-geothermal-green-earth-sinopec-to-host-world-geothermal-congress-2023-301856392.html

