Martedì 29 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:03
Clearer and Closer: AUSDOM's Upgraded Webcam AF660 Unlocks a New Live Streaming Experience

29 giugno 2021 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUSDOM, the internationally renowned audio and video product manufacturer, unveiled its upgraded autofocus live streaming webcam AF660 in response to the increasing demands for quality communications solutions to support online teaching and people working from home, particularly those working in the live-streaming industry, during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Clearer and Closer: AUSDOM's Upgraded Webcam AF660 Unlocks a New Live Streaming Experience

David Wu, CEO of AUSDOM said, "The pandemic has changed people's lives tremendously, affecting all of us in some way, one of which is dealing with the transition to telecommuting rather than going in-person to the office. At AUSDOM, we have made it our mission to support this change, to support people around the world adjusting to this 'new normal' both in life and work."

Equipped with 12 built-in milky-white LED lamps, AF660 features a live-streaming-friendly three-stage adjustable ring light to cope with low-light conditions for achieving ideal brightness during streaming. With 5-layer Full HD coating lens, the upgraded AF660 offers a lifelike panoramic resolution of 1920x1080P and a fluid frame rate of 60fps to maintain visual fidelity during streaming and provide clear, smooth imaging, delivering a smoother video connectivity experience.

The product's dual inbuilt noise-canceling microphones effectively reduce the ambient noise and improve the audio quality of the speaker, allowing users to be heard more clearly and easily. The read-time autofocus feature enables the webcam to accurately track faces regardless of how they move and always ensure a clear focus, which is perfect for live-streaming broadcasts.

AF660's 75-degree field of view design makes it an ideal choice for live streaming with 1 or 2 hosts. Together with a base clip that provides a 360° horizontal and 90° vertical rotation viewing range and an extendable anti-slip aluminum tripod, AF660 provides physical privacy protection and full flexibility for users to place the webcam wherever it works best. Meanwhile, its driver-free setting and 'plug-and-play' installation allow users to set up a live-streaming meeting quickly and easily.

Since its inception in 2015, AUSDOM has been committed to offering solutions that bring people together. AUSDOM has a team of professional designers and engineers with over 15 years of experience in the industry, who create every product with extreme care and attention to detail, providing an exemplary customer experience, so users can quickly enjoy AUSDOM's simple and smart technology.

For more information, please visit: www.ausdom.com or contact support@ausdom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553852/Clearer_Closer_AUSDOM_s_Upgraded_Webcam_AF660_Unlocks_a_New_Live.jpg

ICT Economia_E_Finanza autofocus live streaming audio AF660 AUSDOM Webcam
in Evidenza