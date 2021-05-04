Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:19
Clearwater Analytics Names Colin Clunie as Head of EMEA Operations

04 maggio 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, an industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, announced today that it has appointed Colin Clunie to Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Operations.

Colin Clunie, Head of EMEA Operations, Clearwater Analytics

Based in Edinburgh, Colin previously held a number of senior leadership roles across financial services. Most recently he was the Head of Investment Operations at Athora, a European insurance company, and responsible for leading the development of the investment operations platform.  Prior to this he was the COO, Investment Operations at BlackRock, Inc responsible for leading global operational teams delivering investment services and solutions to the firm's global clients. Colin also held senior leadership positions in BlackRock's Risk and Internal Audit functions. Prior to joining BlackRock, Colin was the Head of Operational Risk at Standard Life and also held senior roles in the Internal Audit function.

Colin qualified as a Chartered Accountant with EY and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is also a member of the University of Dundee Audit & Risk Committee and a Board Trustee with Rowan Alba, a Scottish based charity supporting homeless people. Colin holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from the University of Dundee.

"Colin brings tremendous leadership experience in financial services, operations, and technology to Clearwater," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer, Clearwater Analytics. "His experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to expand and service more clients across Europe."

"I've been impressed by Clearwater's compelling product and delivery capability in the market for a long time, and equally impressed by the organisation's culture of innovation and focus on client service to provide solutions and business insights not just for today, but also well into the future," said Colin Clunie. "I'm excited to be joining the company as we grow the EMEA and international business, as well as attract the highest calibre of diverse talent to support the company's expanding client base."

About Clearwater Analytics  Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and non-profit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Clearwater Analytics

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502062/Colin_Clunie_Large.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/ClearwaterLogo__RGB_300_Logo.jpg

