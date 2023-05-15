Clearwater Analytics Offering Essential Knowledge for Investment Professionals at Clearwater Connect in London

Educational Conference Gives Institutional Investors Hands-on Learning, Industry-Leading Insights & Best Practices

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it will host its annual user conference Clearwater Connect in London on June 14, 2023, at 8 Northumberland Avenue. Register for Clearwater Connect in London today.

Clearwater Connect attendees will gain valuable insight from top leaders in the industry, connect with over 150+ of their peers from around the world, and participate in expert-led discussions on topics such as ESG investing, trends in alternative investing, navigating regulations, managing investments in turbulent times and more. With many learning opportunities, the conference encourages attendees to network and learn from their peers to identify where they can achieve better results together. Attendees will:

Clearwater Connect in London will also recognize the success and accomplishments of individuals, teams and firms during its client awards ceremony. Visit the Clearwater Connect 2023 Client awards site to learn about the five award categories and nominate your team or firm today.

"We're thrilled to host Clearwater Connect in London, a must-attend event for institutional investors seeking new technologies and solutions to help them stand out and grow their business," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "The conference provides an excellent, hands-on opportunity for CFOs, CIOs, COOs and other decision makers to learn from their peers and realize where they can achieve better results together. We invite decision makers across the asset management and insurance markets to take away best practices from our premier event and enhance their leadership in their respective organizations."

"Whether you're developing a best practices strategy to navigate risk exposure or hoping to broaden your point of view on managing portfolio complexity, this conference is the best starting point," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater Connect in London offers like-minded professionals many opportunities to network together, learn from the leading minds in the industry, and realize where they can achieve better results together."

Learn about Clearwater Connect in London

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076506/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-offering-essential-knowledge-for-investment-professionals-at-clearwater-connect-in-london-301824074.html