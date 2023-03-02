Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Justin Bieber cancella tutte le date del suo tour mondiale

17:00 Ucraina, Blinken minaccia Cina: "Possibili sanzioni se dà aiuto militare a Russia"

16:38 Naufragio migranti, Cucchi-Bonelli-Fratoianni: esposto alla Procura di Roma

16:38 Dal pediatra fino a 18 anni, ecco la proposta della Sip

16:36 8 marzo, Talent Garden, Groupama Assicurazioni e Softlab lanciano 10 borse studio

16:35 De Laurentiis: "No a Superlega ma Coppe devono cambiare"

15:31 Eurovision 2023 a Liverpool, biglietti in vendita dal 7 marzo: info e costi

15:26 Covid Bergamo, "ecco come si moriva nella Wuhan occidentale": il racconto

15:01 Incidente su A1, tamponamento tra mezzi pesanti: un morto

14:48 Inchiesta covid Bergamo, pm: "Conte e Speranza hanno causato morte persone"

14:24 Schlein e fotomontaggio con cavallo, bufera su post sindaco Grosseto

14:20 Gianni Morandi: "A 78 anni torno a cantare in tutti i Palasport d'Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Clearwater Analytics Wins IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year from Insurance Asset Risk Awards 2023

02 marzo 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Clearwater's Investment Platform Enables Investors to Comply with IFRS 9

BOISE, Idaho, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has won the IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year for its flexible analysis and reporting capabilities that play a critical part in helping financial institutions streamline their investment operations, maximize their investment portfolio data, and be successful as they implement IFRS 9.

"We're delighted with this recognition. It lets financial institutions know that Clearwater can easily handle the classification and measurement needs required under IFRS 9," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe, Clearwater Analytics. "We see tremendous momentum from our clients and new buyers around our technology platform and client services. Clearwater has a special responsibility to anticipate and understand regulations and ensure our technology and services are robust and compliant, making the adoption of IFRS 9 simple for them."

Clearwater's team of regulatory experts helps organizations develop and execute their plan for IFRS 9 compliance. Clearwater's solution is equipped with the data management and reporting tools needed to successfully adopt IFRS 9 and offers the flexibility to meet the unique needs of businesses of any size.

Specifically, for each account, Clearwater applies the measurement and classification category advised and updates this upon client instruction when needed. Clearwater uploads and tracks clients ECL allowances and allowance stages, so that ECL roll-forward disclosures can be automatically produced.

This award is the latest in a line of increasing industry recognition for Clearwater, which includes Technology Provider of the Year, Best Reg Tech Solution, and Technology Firm of the Year. These awards underscore the competitive advantage, high data quality improvements, and significant efficiencies the Clearwater platform delivers to its clients.

Clearwater's complete IFRS 9 implementation checklist helps clients establish compliance processes for IFRS 9 and can be found here. To learn more, speak to a Clearwater expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014013/CLEARWATER_wins_IFRS_9_solution_provider_of_the_year_award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-wins-ifrs-9-solution-provider-of-the-year-from-insurance-asset-risk-awards-2023-301760467.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Clearwater's investment Platform Enables investors investment investimento investors
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia-India, Meloni: "Rafforzare cooperazione su difesa e sicurezza energetica"
News to go
Vaticano, verso stop ai privilegi immobiliari per cardinali e dirigenti
News to go
Mourinho, due turni di stop e 10mila euro di multa
News to go
Patente a 17 anni, la proposta della Commissione Europea
News to go
Frodi al bilancio Ue, Italia al primo posto: 3,2 miliardi nel 2022
News to go
Grecia, scontro tra treni: si dimette il ministro dei Trasporti
News to go
Auto, Urso: "Con nostro no abbiamo svegliato Europa"
News to go
Conti pubblici, Istat: nel 2022 deficit all'8%
News to go
Siccità, in arrivo commissario e piano idrico per l'emergenza
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, interrogazione Ue su operato Frontex e autorità italiane
News to go
Margherita Cassano eletta presidente della Cassazione, è la prima donna
News to go
Scuola, al via oggi le prove Invalsi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza