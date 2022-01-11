Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:51 Industria 4.0, Engineering si rafforza e acquisisce Movilitas

12:49 Covid, Alemanno positivo: "Finalmente revocato mio Green pass"

12:15 Covid oggi Germania, 45.690 contagi: sale tasso incidenza

11:55 Covid oggi Veneto, 21.504 contagi: bollettino record 11 gennaio

11:47 Variante Omicron, Oms: "Entro 2 mesi oltre 50% europei contagiati"

11:38 Covid oggi Israele, quasi 38mila contagi in un giorno

11:19 Covid Italia, 34% positivi ricoverato per altre malattie: l'indagine

11:05 Covid oggi Toscana, 16.290 contagi: bollettino 11 gennaio

11:04 David Sassoli, Patrick Zaki: "Sapeva quanto lo apprezzassi"

11:02 Maxiprocesso Spada, sentenza Cassazione slitta a 13 gennaio

10:49 Covid Calabria, Occhiuto: "Voglio lockdown selettivo, i no vax stiano a casa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CLEVR appoints former Nutmeg and Monument executive as UK MD

11 gennaio 2022 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Michael Winfield to take the helm of Low-code/No-code FinServ business unit

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR, the low-code and no-code (LCNC) Software-with-a-Service (SwaS) provider, announced the appointment of Michael Winfield to lead its Financial Services business unit, UK-based. He will spearhead CLEVR's global go-to-market initiatives for retail banks, lenders, building societies, insurers, pension providers and asset & wealth managers.

"Low-code and no-code is the next technology revolution, following in the footsteps of the cloud revolution," said Angelique Schouten, CEO of CLEVR. "Michael has been in the driver's seat of regulated entities such as Monument, Nutmeg, Octopus and Janus Henderson. His first-hand operational experience with core processes can help financial organisations ride this wave of innovation. This makes him the natural choice to lead our activities in this sector."

CLEVR is a rapidly growing technology services company. Its Mendix-based SwaS-offering is ideal for financial services companies that want to unleash the power of low-code because their organisational growth and innovation are constrained by commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) SaaS solutions and developer shortages, whereas CLEVR's COTS offering can easily be customised. LCNC offers development speeds 10x faster with analysts predicting that 75% of all development will be done on LCNC platforms within 5 years.

"Low-code accelerates speed, flexibility and adaptability that high-code often falls short on," said Michael. "LCNC will free incumbents from the shackles of lengthy technology implementations. For start-ups, it can radically reduce time-to-market which has become a competitive necessity. Too many businesses are suffering in silence, struggling with backlogs and priority calls they simply wouldn't need to make if they embrace low-code. CLEVR's focus on sustainable digital success and its track-record at over 400 customers, made this the right company for me."

Michael has over 20 years financial services experience, most recently at Monument Bank where he built out various operational functions ahead of the bank receiving its full licence from the UK regulator. Before that, he served as a strategic consultant and he was part of the launching team at Nutmeg, the first and largest digital wealth manager platform in Europe.

About CLEVR

CLEVR is the low-code and no-code Software-with-a-Service (SwaS) solutions provider and the largest global Mendix expert partner. Its 250 Imagineers support over 400 customers in 18 countries, including ING, Siemens Financial Services, Achmea and Euler Hermes. Volpi Capital has supported CLEVR's buy-and-build strategy since 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722899/CLEVR_Michael_Winfield.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
No code FinServ business unit business affare take
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto David Sassoli, presidente del Parlamento europeo
News to go
Scoperta piattaforma scommesse on line, 33 arresti
Sassoli, il ricordo del Tg1: "David sempre un nostro collega" - Video
News to go
Abusi minori, Papa: "Dolore constatare come si siano consumati"
News to go
Covid, vescovo Teano vieta a sacerdoti non vaccinati distribuzione ostia
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
Draghi, conferenza stampa: "Gran parte problemi legati a non vaccinati" - Video
Scuola aperta, Draghi: "Priorità del governo" - Video
Draghi e la postilla: "Non risponderò a domande sul Quirinale" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza