Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:10
Climate Connect Digital - Achieves carbon neutrality for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

26 gennaio 2023 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Climate Connect Digital (CCD), a leading climate tech solutions provider, today published its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory for the fiscal year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), and announced the implementation of measures to offset them.  The GHG inventory report covers emissions from global business activities for all its workforce, interns, and consultants, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Malaysia, and India.

In line with the GHG Protocol, CCD is only eligible to account for Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. The company's Scope 2 emissions from purchased electricity at its leased office locations were calculated to be just over 1 tonne of CO2 equivalent. The Scope 3 emissions, which include activities such as business travel, customer domain cloud server usage, transmission and distribution losses, and work-from-home, were calculated to be 141.179 tCO2e. It's worth noting that work-from-home emissions account for a substantial share under Scope 3.

To offset these emissions, CCD has purchased quality offsets from a mix of renewable (VCU-1946) and nature-based projects (VCU-1477) registered with Verra. CCD understands that offsets are not a long-term solution but are an effective near-term step towards global emissions abatement goals. The company is committed to discovering new methods of reducing its carbon footprint and making best efforts to swiftly implement these.

The emissions assessment and disclosure of offsets report has been prepared in accordance with the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard methodology and the India GHG program. The emissions data has been verified by third-party auditors TUV India Pvt. Ltd (Read TUV report here).

Commenting on the development from London, Nitin Tanwar, the company's Founder and Chief Ecosystem Officer, highlighted "Carbon accounting is the first step towards achieving net zero. The pandemic-induced work-from-home policies have changed our Scope 3 emissions mix significantly. As a provider of net zero services globally, we understand the intricacies of carbon data management and attach the highest importance to data integrity. Hence, we have chosen to verify our emissions through an established third-party auditor, despite being under no obligation to do so".

Read full report here

About Climate Connect Digital

CCD has over a decade of experience in carbon advisory services and software solutions for the climate and clean energy domains. The company is based in London, with major offices in the UK and India, and a diverse team working remotely worldwide, and over 50% of the team in tech and data science. The company utilizes AI and machine learning capabilities to build robust net zero solutions for global climate change problems. CCD has aided governments, large organizations, carbon project developers, and independent companies to make better decisions with their carbon portfolios.

At CCD, we believe that the transition to a low-carbon economy is essential for the health of the planet and the long-term success of businesses. We are committed to helping our customers succeed in their net zero journeys and building a more sustainable future for all.

Reach us at contact@climateconnect.digital T: +44 7932730229

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990454/Climate_Connect_Digital_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climate-connect-digital---achieves-carbon-neutrality-for-fiscal-year--2021-2022-301731436.html

