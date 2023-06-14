Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:01
comunicato stampa

'Climate x' Leadership Training Program Welcomes College Students Worldwide

14 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Climate x' Leadership Training Program is now accepting applications from college students around the globe. Prospective students can sign up at http://climatexleadership.gauc.net/. The application closes by June 30th, 2023.

Strategically supported by UNFCCC, UNESCO and the global partners, and co-hosted by Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) and Asian Universities Alliance (AUA), this training program aims to equip the next generation with the skills to become future climate leaders. It emphasizes a synergistic approach, bringing together esteemed educational resources and offering an innovative curriculum.

A paradigm shift in development

The transition towards a carbon-neutral economy entails more than just moving away from fossil fuels. It is "a paradigm shift in development, which will give rise to a new model of modernization that can benefit the world and contribute to a green and prosperous future," said Lord Nicholas Stern, Chair of the Grantham Research Institute at LSE and Chair of the Academic Committee of GAUC.

This paradigm shift is accompanied by profound changes in the job market, bringing forth brand new requirements and opportunities. "Today's youths are the leaders and pillars of tomorrow, and regardless of their future careers, they must consider carbon neutrality a common cause," stated Dr. WANG Binbin, the Executive Secretary-General of GAUC.

Themed as 'Climate x', the training program highlights the transformative impact of climate change and its close interconnection with other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Building upon the success of the 2022 'Climate x' training pilot, which was exclusive to students at GAUC member universities, the 2023 training program aims to help more young people seize the opportunities brought by the paradigm shift and contribute to the realization of a net-zero future by opening enrollment to college students worldwide.

Prestigious education by 28 universities and beyond

Given that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), GAUC has established a strategic partnership with the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA), an alliance comprising 15 member universities across Asia, to co-host the training program.

By expanding upon GAUC's existing network of member universities, this partnership brings the unique climate change challenges faced by the continent into focus while maintaining a comprehensive global perspective. Throughout the training program, experts from the member universities of GAUC and AUA will collaborate to deliver lectures and workshops, focusing on the synergy between climate change and GAUC's annual key topics, namely the synergy between climate change and clean power, health, disaster, and sustainable fashion.

Furthermore, thanks to its extensive global partner network, the training also features diverse workshops, panel sessions, and extracurricular lectures presented by guest speakers from UN-affiliated organizations, industry, NGOs, civil society, and more.

Raise from trainees to future climate leaders To empower students to transition from learners of climate knowledge to leaders of climate actions, the training program adopted a 'Train the Trainer' approach through a '1+3' module. Within the module, 1 refers to the online coursework that spans one month in July; 3 symbolizes the three hybrid events that enrolled students are required to complete from August to November, to put their leadership skills and climate knowledge into practice. The third event is acknowledged as the youth-led event of the 2023 Global Youth Climate Week (the Week), a mechanism that GAUC and over 100 global multi-stakeholders co-initiated in 2022.

Upon fulfilling the requirements of the 1+3 module, students will be certified by GAUC and AUA as 'Climate x' Trainers. 'Climate x' Trainers who demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication during the Week, which is scheduled from November 20th to 24th this year, will receive the additional honor of 'Climate x' Pioneer. The 'Climate x' Pioneers will also have the opportunity to be selected for the COP28 GAUC Youth Delegation and bring the highlights of youth climate actions to the forefront of global climate change governance at COP28 in Dubai.

For the detailed schedule of the 'Climate x' Leadership Training Program, please visit: https://gauc.net/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101448/Climate_x__Leadership_Training_Program_Welcomes_College_Students_Worldwide.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/climate-x-leadership-training-program-welcomes-college-students-worldwide-301850488.html

in Evidenza