Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:58 Covid oggi Israele, nuovo record 127mila contagi in 2 giorni

19:44 Covid oggi Sicilia, 8.606 contagi e 72 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

19:21 Quirinale, Meloni: "Intollerabile non far votare i positivi"

19:06 Dado rinviato a giudizio: "Grottesco, secondo loro mi sono rotto il naso da solo"

18:46 M5S, sgomento vertici per Grillo indagato: "Brutta grana, non ci voleva..."

18:38 Quirinale, Lavitola: "Dal Misto non più voti al Cav, Salvini ormai punta su Pera" 

18:37 Covid oggi Fvg, 4.853 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:36 Covid oggi Lazio, 13.286 contagi e 26 morti. A Roma 5.195 casi

18:31 Covid oggi Italia, 228.179 contagi e 434 morti: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:12 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.540 contagi: bollettino 18 gennaio

18:01 Belen al figlio: "Ora mamma è single". L'indizio su Instagram

17:44 Quirinale, mappa dei 1009 grandi elettori: centrodestra a 451, centrosinistra a 407

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CliniSys acquires HORIZON Lab Systems and combines with Sunquest Information Systems to create one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostics and laboratory informatics

18 gennaio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

·  Combined group to enable better public health outcomes through innovation in diagnostics and laboratory informatics technology

TUCSON, Arizona, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniSys is announcing the recent acquisition of HORIZON Lab Systems and the combination with Sunquest Information Systems, as CliniSys. This acquisition and Sunquest combination creates one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to diagnostic and laboratory informatics.

CliniSys' vision is to go beyond the walls of the clinical laboratory to embrace a new wave of digital diagnostics and laboratories across the continuum of care and community to improve public health.  HORIZON Lab Systems is critical to this vision with its advanced cloud-based laboratory solutions and unsurpassed knowledge and expertise in Environmental, Water Quality Testing, Public Health, Toxicology and Agriculture laboratory solutions.

Together, CliniSys, Sunquest and HORIZON Lab Systems are over 1,300 employees living in 12 different countries, representing 19 diverse cultures, speaking 21 different languages with unsurpassed global knowledge of the complex laboratory and diagnostics sector. 

CliniSys is positioned to deliver the benefits of cloud transformation and apply new technologies such as advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning, to empower laboratory professionals with better diagnostic capabilities and tools to work more effectively and improve public health worldwide.

Laboratories around the globe monitor and safeguard health across multiple determinants of health from medical care, genetics, environmental to physical influences and CliniSys has the proven ability to deliver 100s of millions of medical results a month to enable pandemic-scale population disease surveillance across the globe.

Michael Simpson, CliniSys CEO, commented, "Public health is a major concern for all governments and citizens. With HORIZON's advanced cloud-based solutions and unsurpassed knowledge and expertise in Environmental, Water Quality Testing, Public Health, Toxicology and Agriculture, CliniSys can now provide organizations and governments at all levels, and across different sectors of the public health ecosystem, solutions to improve health at population scale."

About CliniSys

CliniSys, headquartered in Chertsey, England and Tucson, Arizona, is one of the largest providers of laboratory information systems, order entry and result consultation, and public health solutions in disease surveillance and outbreak management across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. For 40 years, successfully specializing in complex and the wide scale delivery of comprehensive laboratory and public health solutions in over 3,000 laboratories across 34 countries using CliniSys solutions.

Our combined cross-discipline expertise provides customers with solutions to support laboratory workflow across clinical, histology, molecular, genetics, including order management, reporting and results delivery. Additionally, we serve laboratories in environmental testing, water quality, agriculture, and toxicology.

www.clinisys.com (UK & Europe)

www.sunquestinfo.com (North America)

www.horizonlims.com (HORIZON)

CliniSys Media Contact:

Linden GregoryMetia Group+44 (0) 7525 926 435  linden.gregory@metia.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza laboratory informatics CliniSys acquires HORIZON Lab Systems laboratory laboratorio
Vedi anche
News to go
Una proposta per combattere la povertà lavorativa
News to go
Beni culturali, furti patrimonio: 5 arresti
News to go
Grillo indagato a Milano per contratti pubblicitari con Moby
News to go
Auto, a dicembre in Ue immatricolazioni -22,8%
News to go
Bollette, attesa per nuove misure anti-rincari
News to go
Parlamento europeo, Metsola nuova presidente
News to go
5 anni fa la tragedia di Rigopiano
News to go
Mutui 2021, +44% in un anno
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Toscana, sequestrati 5 milioni a imprenditore
News to go
Super ricchi sempre più ricchi durante la pandemia
News to go
Istat, prezzi al consumo su nel 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza