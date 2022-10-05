Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:01
comunicato stampa

Clinisys completes combination of Sunquest, HORIZON and ApolloLIMS businesses

05 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinisys today announces it has completed the combination of Sunquest Information Systems, HORIZON Lab Systems, and Apollo LIMS under its singular brand. The completion marks a new chapter for Clinisys, expanding its global presence and breadth of expertise to enable healthier communities through the transformation of the modern laboratory.  

Clinisys is now one of the largest information systems providers for laboratories globally across healthcare, life sciences, and public health with over 3,000 customers in 34 countries.

Michael Simpson, Clinisys CEO, commented: "Combining the businesses gives us the scale to help tackle the biggest informatics challenges faced by laboratories today, helping to streamline workflows and improve the health and wellbeing of communities worldwide. We are committed to providing best-of-breed solutions to support every type of laboratory or remote testing environment; public or private sector, in-house or outsourced, and in all types of laboratory sectors, including Healthcare, Water, Crop Sciences, Contract Services, Life Sciences, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Pharma, and Public Health." 

"We are consolidating behind the Clinisys brand to signal our expanded support for a much wider range of industries and sectors, as well as global operations," Simpson added. "As we look to the future, we will continue to invest in our core products and solutions from each of the combined businesses, as part of our long-term integrated Clinisys Laboratory Platform strategy. This means customers will benefit from continuity while tapping into our expanded capabilities and scale."

For existing customers, the combination of the new businesses will not affect the existing products and services provided to them, which will now be delivered to them using the new Clinisys brand.

To learn more, visit Clinisys' new website www.clinisys.com.

About Clinisys  

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions and expertise designed to redefine the modern laboratory, across healthcare, life sciences, and public health. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys' platform and cloud-based solutions in over 3,000 laboratories across 34 countries. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Chertsey, England, and Gent, Belgium Clinisys' mission is to enhance the effectiveness of operational workflows in any laboratory or testing environment and keep citizens and communities healthier and safer.

To learn more visit www.clinisys.com

Media Contact:  Linden Gregory  Metia Group  +44 (0)7525 926 435   clinisys@metia.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clinisys-completes-combination-of-sunquest-horizon-and-apollolims-businesses-301640472.html

in Evidenza