Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:14 Dan Peterson, 'Irving? Il fatto che sia un terrapiattista la dice lunga...'

12:14 'Il Libro dei Fatti 2021', Sinibaldi: "Supporto prezioso alla memoria"

12:06 Salvini: "Preoccupato, ho chiesto incontro a Draghi"

11:59 Delitto Olgiata, a 'Chi l'ha visto?' intervista esclusiva a Winston Reyes Manuel

11:58 Gad Lerner: "Meloni come Mussolini prima del '22"

11:28 Green pass lavoro, Orlando: "Preoccupati per 15 ottobre, daremo risposte"

11:01 Covid, 1.264 medici non vaccinati sospesi: "E' solo lo 0,27%"

11:00 Covid oggi Israele, 1.793 contagi: cala tasso positività

10:43 Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinati oltre 80%, prima dose per 85%"

10:19 Covid oggi Toscana, 215 contagi e due morti: bollettino 13 settembre

10:12 Migranti, dossier: "In calo presenza in Italia dopo 20 anni di crescita"

10:06 Tamponamento tra 4 tir sulla A4, morto un conducente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cloud4C announces appointment of Debdeep Sengupta, previous MD of SAP India as President and Chief Revenue Officer

13 ottobre 2021 | 11.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, a global Cloud managed services company of CtrlS group, has announced appointment of Debdeep Sengupta as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Debdeep is an industry veteran and has established benchmarks and sustainable growth standards in the Indian Information technology industry, led businesses to peak performance, creating enviable shareholder value combined deep understanding of the cultural differences that exist in global organizations.

He joins Cloud4C from SAP India, where he played a key role as the President and Managing Director for SAP India and South Asia, and was an integral part of SAP's Senior Executive Team in Asia Pacific & Japan. Prior to SAP, Deb Deep held various leadership and sales Management roles in global multinationals – namely IBM and Digital Equipment Corporation, which eventually merged with HP.Sridhar Pinappureddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cloud4C, said, "Debdeep is a consummate strategist and a leader who fosters collaboration, growth, innovation and a champion of customers." He went on to add, "He is certainly a stellar addition to our leadership team. His rich experience running cross-discipline, cross-regions and cross-technologies will bring incredible value to our management team and operations globally. I extend him a warm welcome to the Cloud4C family and wish him great success."Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud managed services player with presence in 25 countries and 52 locations and serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and is considered as one of the most innovative service provider for Hyperscale cloud deployments such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, besides its own cloud ecosystem. The company offers specialized industry cloud solutions such as banking community cloud, manufacturing community cloud, insurance community cloud, robotic process automation (RPA), cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, hyper-automation, digital workplace solutions (DAAS/VDI), DevOps, AIOps, DRaaS, cloud managed services etc."I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an emerging world leader in cloud managed services and one of the fastest growing technology companies," said Debdeep Sengupta. He further added, "I am keenly looking forward to working with the passionate team at Cloud4C and build innovative solutions for customers, foster growth, create shareholder value by clocking healthy profits."Debdeep Sengupta will be playing a key role in accelerating the growth, global footprint, enhancing market share in key strategic markets around the world as the company eyes 3x growth in the next five years.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services among others. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Media Contact: B.S.Rao Vice President and Global Head (PR and Communications)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198268/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659227/Debdeep_Sengupta_Cloud4C.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38307 en US Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as President as Indian information technology industry Debdeep Sengupta as
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, scoperta truffa su carte credito Usa e Canada
News to go
Contrabbando tabacchi, mancato gettito e salute a rischio
News to go
Mascherine anti-covid, una risorsa per tenere a bada allergie
News to go
Fisco, novità in arrivo per rottamazione ter e saldo e stralcio
News to go
California, cade aereo da turismo: due morti
News to go
Covid, bollettino 12 ottobre
News to go
Green Pass obbligatorio lavoro, Draghi firma Dpcm
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza