Martedì 12 Aprile 2022
10:26
comunicato stampa

CMG901 for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma was granted the Orphan-drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States

12 aprile 2022 | 10.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences (2162.HK) announced that its new drug candidate CMG901 (the "Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugates") for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma has been granted the Orphan-drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (the "FDA") recently. Previously, in March 2021, the Company received the clinical trial application approval of CMG901 from the FDA for the clinical trial in gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in the United States.

"The ongoing Phase 1 trial of CMG901 demonstrated promising anti-tumor activity in advanced gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma patients," said Joy Yan, MD, PhD, Keymed Biosciences Chief Medical Officer, "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to finish the design of the global pivotal trial in Claudin 18.2-positive advanced gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma".

About CMG901

CMG901 is the first Claudin 18.2 ADC to obtained IND approval in China and in the U.S. CMG901 consists of three components: a monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin 18.2, a cleavable linker and a potent cytotoxic payload (MMAE). Claudin 18.2 has been identified as a highly selective molecule that is widely expressed in multiple solid tumors, including gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer, suggesting that Claudin 18.2 is an ideal target for tumor therapeutic development.

CMG901 can cause tumor cell death by several mechanism:

Preclinical studies suggest that CMG901 can effectively kill gastric cancer cells with much stronger antitumor potency than zolbetuximab analog or the unconjugated antibody of CMG901. Meanwhile, CMG901 also shown good tolerance and favorable safety profile in preclinical studies.

For additional information, please visit website: http://en.keymedbio.com/

