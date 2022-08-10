CNMC, a Model Bridge of Friendship between China and DR Congo

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2022, China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. (CNMC) Deziwa Project was granted the "Special Award for Business Performance" by the Group, which demonstrates an honor for all the funded enterprises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), represented by CNMC Deziwa Project, and a microcosm of CNMC's strong development momentum in the DRC.

CNMC is one of the first enterprises in China's nonferrous metal mining industry to implement the "going out" strategy and make the most abundant international operational achievements. It is also one of the few China's central enterprises, whose headquarters President Xi Jinping has ever visited. In active response to the Belt and Road Initiative and the "going out" strategy, CNMC has endeavored to form a complete resource development industry chain dominated by copper outside of China in recent years.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and the DRC. Since its entry into the DRC market in 2004, CNMC has completed a total investment of about USD 1.5 billion, constructed 3 mines, 5 hydrometallurgy plants and 1 pyrometallurgical plant, and developed 28 construction engineering projects, covering the three pillar business segments: exploitation of mineral resources of non-ferrous metals copper and cobalt, construction engineering, and related trade.

In particular, the mining matrix of five enterprises funded by CNMC, namely, Somidez Mining Company, HEAD LIMITED, Lualaba Copper Smelter SAS, Congo International Mining Corporation and Kambove Mining SAS, has exerted good coupling effects and wild goose queue effects, becoming one of the most dynamic economies in the DRC.

Furthermore, CNMC has earnestly implemented the instructions from President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, actively upheld the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and the approach of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, and advocated the sustainable development concepts of extensive consultation, joint contribution, win-win results, co-existence and shared benefits in the operation and development in the DRC. So far, the Group has created a large number of jobs locally. It has been actively performing its social responsibilities and public welfare undertakings, paying taxes and fees in accordance with the law, and making positive contributions to the promotion of socio-economic development of the DRC. All these efforts have gradually improved CNMC's international influence and brand value and made it a model bridge of friendship between China and the DRC.

At the Symposium on the Development of CNMC in the DRC held by the Chinese Embassy in DRC on September 28, 2021, Ambassador Zhu Jing said that, as a well-known Chinese central enterprise in the DRC, CNMC had grown into a competitive player in mining and smelting sectors, greatly contributing to the socio-economic development of the DRC. Zhu hoped that the enterprises funded by CNMC in the DRC would facilitate more cooperation between the two countries by further enhancing the international vision and the concept of openness and tolerance.

