Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Covid Italia, contagi e ricoveri in calo: 4 Regioni oggi tornano in zona gialla

21:51 Covid Italia, Rasi: "Ripresa in autunno ma vaccino funziona benissimo"

20:00 Inter-Sassuolo 0-2, nerazzurri k.o. e Milan resta primo

18:57 Covid oggi Liguria, 983 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

18:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.519 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

18:42 Ambasciatrice italiana in Australia morta a Foligno: è caduta da balcone

17:29 Covid Italia, 42.081 contagi e 141 morti: bollettino 20 febbraio

16:50 Bassetti aggredito: "Italia Paese pieno di imbecilli"

16:01 Ucraina, "comandanti Russia hanno ricevuto ordine invasione"

15:00 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.942 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

14:33 Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-0, Piatek stende i nerazzurri

14:24 Covid oggi Puglia, 3.541 contagi: bollettino 20 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Coastline Exploration Limited

19 febbraio 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Coastline Exploration signs seven Production Sharing Agreements in the Federal Republic of Somalia

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline Exploration Limited ("Coastline"), the upstream oil and gas company focused on East Africa, announces that it has signed seven Production Sharing Agreements ("PSAs") covering offshore, deep-water blocks of the Federal Republic of Somalia. These PSAs enable Coastline to proceed with plans to explore for oil and gas on the many prospects and leads identified in these offshore blocks. 

W. Richard Anderson, Chief Executive of Coastline, commented, "Somalia contains the largest remaining unexplored set of basins situated in warm waters in the world. We are honoured and excited to be part of its future development. The Government of Somalia and the Ministry of Petroleum have spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure the country has the proper legal and administrative infrastructure to support oil and gas exploration with the passing of the Petroleum Law, adoption of the Revenue Sharing Agreement among the Federal Government and its Members States and the establishment of the Somali Petroleum Authority to provide continuing support for the anticipated growth in the sector."

Jake UIrich, Coastline's Chairman, continued "After a rigorous negotiating process, we are delighted to have signed these inaugural PSAs with the Somali Government. This marks a defining moment for the country. The way is now open for other oil and gas companies to join us in our quest for commercial discoveries through the current licensing round and, also through direct negotiations with the Somali oil and gas authorities. Revenues from the discovery of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons could be a major positive for Somalia from which the government could finance investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare and other vital services, which will benefit all of the people of Somalia, including women and minorities, by helping provide for continued economic growth and improving the standard of living."

The signing ceremony was witnessed, amongst others, by the Chairman & CEO and Vice-Chair of the Somali Petroleum Authority who highlighted their desire for the expected economic and social benefits for the Somali people.

About Coastline Exploration

Founded in 2018, Coastline Exploration was established to help develop the hydrocarbon industry within East Africa. Following the discovery of commercial quantities of oil in Kenya and Uganda, coupled with world-class offshore gas reserves in Tanzania and Mozambique, Coastline Exploration believes there is huge potential for further significant oil and gas discoveries across the region.

www.coastlineexploration.com

EnquiriesHudson SandlerDan de Belder/Francis Kerrigan+44 (0)207 796 4133Email: coastlineexploration@hudsonsandler.com                                                                                     

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN67100 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Energia signs seven Production Sharing Agreements in the Federal Republic Somalia signs seven Production Sharing Agreements
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, positiva la regina Elisabetta: sintomi lievi
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Grazie a tutto il personale sanitario per spirito di sacrificio"
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Crisi Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ci difenderemo con o senza i partner"
News to go
Autostrade, in Italia le più care d'Europa
News to go
Quarta dose vaccino Covid, via libera Cts Aifa per immunodepressi
News to go
Incendio traghetto Grecia, 12 dispersi
News to go
Tempesta Eunice: caos, vittime e danni
News to go
Russia-Bielorussia, si intensifica cooperazione militare
News to go
Mafia Capitale, Alemanno condannato in Appello bis
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Caro bollette e superbonus, Cdm vara i decreti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza